5 Key Numbers From the Week 8 Illinois vs. Michigan Game
Illinois 21, Michigan 7
In Saturday's Rededication Game at Champaign's Memorial Stadium, No. 22 Illinois (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) wrangled No. 24 Michigan (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten), whose sputtering passing game and critical mistakes the Illini exploited all day.
Cruising to a 21-7 victory behind a stalwart defensive performance (particularly in the second half) and two touchdowns from quarterback Luke Altmyer, the Illini silenced their many doubters – at least for one more week – after their close shave in a 50-49 OT win over Purdue. Illinois managed to hold Michigan to a single score despite entering the game with one of the most punishing run games in Division I and getting three bites at the apple inside the red zone.
Here are five key stats that fueled the Illini win:
187
For a team that entered Saturday's matchup rushing for 118.6 yards per game (100th out of 134 FBS teams) and that was missing its leading rusher in Kaden Feagin, 187 rushing yards seemed like quite the feat. Oh, and did we mention that Michigan’s defense came in allowing 76.3 rushing yards per game – fourth in the nation. To point out that Illinois’ ability to chew up turf was the difference-maker on offense would be a massive understatement.
3
Undoubtedly the stat of the game: a plus-three turnover differential for the Illini. After the Boilermakers scored 46 in the second half last week, the Illinois D suddenly had skeptics galore. No more. Yes, Michigan’s passing offense is almost unfathomably bad, but UM's other facets are rock-solid. But while the Wolverines were committing a season-high three turnovers, Altmyer was once again protecting the rock and keeping the Illini out of serious trouble. When they win the turnover battle by that margin, the Illini should be able to play with most any team in the country. (Hello, Oregon?)
36
Aside from being entertaining as all get-out – who doesn’t love a good fake punt? – a direct snap to tight end Tanner Arkin that he hauled 36 yards on fourth-and-long in the third quarter killed any momentum Michigan had gathered. The Wolverines, down 13-7 and having seemingly forced a three-and-out, had the rug pulled out from under them when special teams coordinator Robby Discher dialed up the play to Tanner, which set Illinois' offense up in the red zone. The resulting touchdown and two-point conversion sucked the remaining wind from the Wolverines' sails and provided the final margin of victory.
114
On the flip side, Illinois gave up only 114 rushing yards, a remarkable total given the matchup. Having previously allowed 170.8 rushing yards per game, and just a week removed from leaking 239 rushing yards to punchless Purdue, the Illini controlled a Wolverines run attack that had averaged 191.3 yards coming in. It’s clear that the performance of defensive coordinator Aaron Henry’s unit against the run was the concern for the Illini – and they answered the bell, holding UM to a season-low 3.0 yards per carry.
5
That’s how many times an Illini defender brought down Michigan quarterback Jack Tuttle behind the line of scrimmage Saturday – and each of those five sacks seemed to come when the Illini defense needed them most. Every time the Wolverines threatened to find a rhythm in the second half, an Illinois defender disrupted it by teeing up on Tuttle. Linebacker Gabe Jacas, an Illinois on SI midseason awards winner, led the onslaught with 2.5 sacks, followed by defensive lineman TeRah Edwards, who had two.