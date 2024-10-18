Illinois Football 2024 Midseason Awards: MVPs, Most Improved and More
Halfway through a 2024 season that began with fairly modest outside expectations, Illinois has a 5-1 record (2-1 Big Ten) and a No. 22 ranking in the AP polls entering, frankly, one of the biggest games – or at least one of grandest opportunities – in program history: No. 24 Michigan visits Champaign on Saturday for the Rededication Game celebrating the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium's original dedication.
As a pleasant surprise in the college football world, the Illini have been led by a number of standouts in every area, and a handful of individual plays have helped shape a season that, at least for now, holds almost infinite promise. No matter what may come, it's worth pausing to acknowledge how the Illini were able to arrive here at all. And so below, Illinois Fighting Illini on SI presents our midseason awards:
Illinois Midseason Offensive MVP: QB Luke Altmyer
No need to overthink this one. Altmyer has been the difference maker this season, with a quarterback rating of 167.7, a number that ranks among the top 10 for Power Four passers. Altmyer’s 14 TD passes through six games are tied for the most in the Big Ten and already surpass his total from last season. It's hard to do justice to his numbers: He's making big plays (8.7 yards per attempt) while demonstrating peak efficiency (67.7 completion percentage, one interception) despite often operating under pressure. Aside from the (usually) stout Illini defense, it is Altmyer’s exceptional play, more than anything else, that has Illinois pointed in a direction that seemed unthinkable a year ago.
Illinois Midseason Defensive MVP: DB Xavier Scott
In a Week 2 win over Kansas, it was Scott who seemed to single-handedly lead the Illini to their first home win over a ranked team since 2019. Against the Jayhawks, Scott created three turnovers (two interceptions, including a pick-six, and a forced fumble) and tacked on a sack for good measure. Scott has since added another interception and a handful of passes defended, and his versatility is a weapon for coordinator Aaron Henry, whose defense – even after the Purdue stumble – ranks a respectable No. 32 in points allowed among FBS schools.
Illinois Midseason Most Improved: WR Pat Bryant
The most accurate answer here is Altmyer, but having already honored him, it’s only right to point out another Illini who has made a quantum leap. Bryant was a factor in last year's offense (43 receptions for 560 yards and seven touchdowns), but this year he has become the offense's X-factor. One catch in particular stands out:
In just six games. Bryant has already piled up 452 receiving yards and matched last year's touchdown total (seven), which currently ranks fifth in the nation. Beyond that, he has been a voracious and expectation-setting downfield blocker.
Illinois Midseason Most Underrated: LB Gabe Jacas
A handful of Illini players have shown out this year and gone mostly unrecognized for it. Some notable names include Matthew Bailey, Miles Scott and Seth Coleman, all important gears that make the Illinois defense go. Yet no one has flown deeper under the radar than Gabe Jacas, whose 29 total tackles, three sacks and Big Ten-leading two forced fumbles have received next to no attention. Consider that mistake corrected.
Illinois Midseason Most Impactful Transfer: WR Zakhari Franklin
Going with another passing-game standout? It's hard not to. The active FBS leader in practically every major category, Franklin has carried over his dominance from UTSA and Ole Miss to Champaign. Leading the Illini with 28 receptions, Franklin has been a critical part of offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.’s air attack. After leading Conference USA in receiving touchdowns (15) two years ago, Franklin finally found the end zone for the Illini against Purdue. But his sharp routes, deft hands and runs after the catch have made him a steady producer and a constant threat even when he isn't scoring.
Illinois Midseason Top Freshman: RB Ca’Lil Valentine and LB Joe Barna
Choosing only from the so-called true freshmen, the list of options shrinks. But Ca’Lil Valentine and Joe Barna still made it impossible to pick between the two of them. On offense, Valentine has rushed for more than 100 yards on an efficient 4.7 yards per carry. On the other side, Barna has recorded 14 total tackles, including 1.5 sacks. No, neither stat line will blow your mind, but not every freshman gets to be Alabama’s Ryan Williams. Any player a year removed from high school who gets reps, let alone produces for an FBS program, deserves a tip of the cap.
Illinois Midseason Top Play: Dylan Rosiek
There was Bryant’s game-winning overtime TD. You had Scott’s momentum-shifting pick-six against Kansas. And what about offensive lineman Brandon Henderson's moment in the sun? Sorry. All close seconds. Take a bow, Rosiek, whose heat-seeking sack of Purdue's Ryan Browne sealed a win, preserved Illinois' Top 25 ranking and kept the program's hopes (even if they are still at pipe-dream levels) alive for a place in the 2024 College Football Playoff.