Illinois Coach Bret Bielema Raves About Quarterback Luke Altmyer's Clutch Gene
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer has received a lot of compliments over the past 12 months after leading Illinois to a 10-3 season and a bowl game victory, but he may have received his biggest kudos on Saturday from his head coach.
In a recent appearance on David Pollack's "See Ball Get Ball" podcast, Bret Bielema referred to Altmyer as the most "effective end of game" quarterback he has ever coached.
"One of the greatest points I've tried to make about Luke when I'm talking to the outside world is ... he's the most effective player at end of half, end of game of any quarterback I've ever coached," Bielema said. "When it's an end-of-half, end-of-game scenario and it's game on the line, he is as good as I've been around – and I don't think that happens by chance."
For the sake of this discussion, we're going to assume this strictly refers to Bielema's college coaching career (and not his foray into the NFL). Because if we included Bielema's NFL coaching career, future Hall of Famer Tom Brady would also have to be in the conversation.
Granted, Bielema was a consultant in his first season with the Patriots and a defensive line coach in his other, but still, you've got to think he was around the offense at least a little bit. And obviously, he saw Brady work a game-winning drive and the two-minute drill more than once.
But back to Altmyer. He has put together more than his fair share of game-winning drives during his Illini tenure, and for Illinois fans' sake, hopefully he isn't done. As for the NFL, it will be interesting to learn where Altmyer ranks among draft-eligible quarterbacks at the end of the season. Top 10? Top five? We'll start learning more at the end of August, when the Illini open their 2025 season.