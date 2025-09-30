The Big Question: What Is Illinois' Most Dangerous Trap Game Left This Season?
No. 22 Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) survived the storm against Indiana, righted the ship against USC and are sure to face choppy waters at least once more this season, at home against Ohio State on Oct. 11. Should be nothing but smooth sailing after that, yeah?
Well, we are talking about the Big Ten, and – not to be a downer – we are talking about Illini football. Even last year's 10-win fairy tale wouldn't have been possible without some breathtaking last-minute heroics against a one-win Purdue outfit breaking in a new quarterback. The season is long and full of terrors, and Illinois isn't the sort of juggernaut that can take a breath against anyone. Below, our Illinois on SI staff picks the most dangerous trap game left on the schedule – the opponent most likely to catch the Illini napping:
Jason Langendorf
Purdue is a concern for obvious reasons, but Bret Bielema won't let his Illini get snared in that particular trap again. Several other games down the stretch, for various reasons, have an off chance of derailing Illinois. But the date that should worry the most is Oct. 25: at Washington. The Huskies are sneaky-good, quietly have one of the Big Ten's best backs in Jonah Coleman and play in one of the orneriest road venues in college football. Coming off the Ohio State game – win or lose – Illinois could be ripe for the picking in Seattle.
Prediction: at Washington, Oct. 25
Steve Greenberg
Illinois’ biggest trap game is … this week at Purdue. Nuts? It might be; the Boilermakers are terrible. But they were terrible last year, and still the Illini were lucky to beat them 50-49 in overtime at Memorial Stadium. Bielema went 0-for-3 in his first three cracks at the Boilermakers, who have won seven of the past nine in the head-to-head series. A loss this time would be egregious, so let’s not let it happen.
Prediction: at Purdue, Saturday
Jackson Langendorf
A road matchup at Wisconsin (Nov. 22) feels like the natural choice here, considering Camp Randall Stadium has been a historically difficult venue to play. But after the Badgers allowed Maryland to waltz into Madison and cruise to a 27-10 victory, we’ll look elsewhere.
That brings us to Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights may be 0-2 in Big Ten play, but they played a tough Minnesota team close on the road (fell 31-28) and their other loss came against a solid Iowa squad. And with the Illini coming off a mini gauntlet (vs. Ohio State, then at Washington) and likely catching their breath, Rutgers will have a prime opportunity to steal one in Champaign.
Prediction: vs. Rutgers, Nov. 1
Pranav Hegde
Illinois’ most dangerous trap game comes on November 15 against Maryland. The Illini enter a stretch where they’ll be favored, but the Terrapins bring a tricky test that Bielema’s squad can’t afford to overlook. Coming off a bye and right before Thanksgiving break, Illinois will face a currently undefeated Terrapins team led by freshman quarterback Malik Washington, who has been playing beyond his years. On paper, the Illini should handle business in Champaign, but the Terps have the talent and confidence to push Illinois to the brink.
Prediction: vs. Maryland, Nov. 15
Jared Shlensky
I don't what it is about Purdue, but the Boilermakers always seem to play Illinois tough. Last year the Illini needed a monstrous stop on a two-point conversion from linebacker Dylan Rosiek to sneak away with a 50-49 win in overtime over Purdue in Champaign. And in each of the previous four years, Illinois simply lost outright. Depending on which Illini team shows up this week, I wouldn't be completely surprised if the 2-2 Boilermakers pull off an upset in West Lafayette.