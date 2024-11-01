Big Ten Football Week 10 Preview: Can Illinois Bounce Back Fast?
Do not let them beat you twice. That's the mantra of every coach to his team after a deflating loss. And some version of that was undoubtedly conveyed by Bret Bielema to his players this week.
Illinois must get past the Oregon loss quickly, because Minnesota heads to Champaign on a heater. The Gophers have won three straight, including last week's exclamation-point rout of Maryland.
The 6-2 Illini weren't supposed to beat Oregon, or Penn State for that matter, so they remain ahead of schedule. They still have a shot at their first 10-win season since 2001 and a major bowl, but first things first ... cool off Minnesota.
Illinois will try to rebound quickly while slowing down the Gophers. Here are six other Big Ten storylines to watch in Week 10.
6. Big Ten's Longest Home Winning Streak Belongs to... Washington?
It's true. The Huskies are not only perfect in Seattle this year – and winless on the road – but they haven't lost a home game since the 2021 Apple Cup against Washington State. U-Dub hosts USC this weekend in a battle of 4-4 teams that have so far struggled with the transition to the Big Ten.
5. Purists Will Love Wisconsin at Iowa
Saturday night's battle for the Heartland Trophy was designed with Big Ten purists in mind. A couple of 5-3 rivals slugging it out with defense, dueling ground games and a pair of former backup quarterbacks with no NFL future. This is old-school Big Ten football, and it'll be a beautiful sight Saturday night at Kinnick Stadium.
4. Don't Mess Around, Nebraska
The Huskers, fresh off a close call with Ohio State, still need one win to become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2016. With UCLA in Lincoln on Saturday, now is the time to padlock that sixth "W." Nebraska still has trips to USC and Iowa, and a visit from Wisconsin. A stumble this week would make each successive game excruciatingly pressure-filled.
3. Big House Ghosts
Oregon takes its perfect record and top ranking to Ann Arbor this weekend. And while the Ducks are markedly better on offense, they know better than to take this game lightly. Michigan, for all of its problems this season, is 5-1 at the Big House, with its only loss coming to Texas.
2. Rourke Returns
Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke has healed quickly from his thumb surgery. So quickly, in fact, that he's set to return to the lineup this week at Michigan State after missing just one game. The 4-4 Spartans made strides in October under Jonathan Smith, and a bowl berth would be a big deal for this squad.
1. Anxious Coaches in Happy Valley
Ohio State at Penn State is dripping with great storylines. No. 3 vs. No. 4, with massive College Football Playoffs implications and star power everywhere. The health of Drew Allar's knee.
But all eyes will be on Ryan Day and James Franklin, who really, really need this game. Day, with arguably the deepest roster in America, can ill-afford a second loss. And Franklin's inability to beat the Buckeyes, or any other top-five opponent, has sullied an otherwise terrific career with the Lions.