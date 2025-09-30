Updated Top 5 Big Ten QBs: Where Luke Altmyer and Fernando Mendoza Rank
After we listed the top five Big Ten quarterbacks heading into the season, there has been a huge shakeup among the conference’s premier passers through five weeks – including the preseason No. 1 dropping entirely out of the top five. Without further ado:
Disclaimer: These rankings are strictly based on 2025 performance to-date.
No. 5: Julian Sayin, Ohio State
Leading the offensive charge for the reigning national champions, Julian Sayin theoretically carries as heavy a burden as anyone on this list. Five weeks in, he has taken care of business: Ohio State is ranked No. 1 in the country, knocked off then-No. 1 Texas in the opener and went on the road to snap Washington’s 22-game home winning streak.
The only reason Sayin isn’t ranked higher on this list is because of his turnovers (three interceptions) and relatively low workload. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day hasn’t fully unleashed all of Sayin's abilities yet, as he’s slowly removing the training wheels. Yet, it's hard to argue, with OSU currently ranked as the No. 1 team in the country, that Sayin has been anything but a success so far in 2025.
No. 4: Jayden Maiava, USC
The on-field orchestrator of offensive mastermind Lincoln Riley’s schemes, Jayden Maiava is the beneficiary of gridiron genius, but he has also been quite efficient and stepped up in huge moments.
His 1,587 passing yards lead the Big Ten, and Maiava has thrown just one pick this season. Few quarterbacks in the country have the ability to make the throws Maiava does, but he can also be inconsistent, entirely missing his receivers on passes that should be pitch-and-catch.
Also worth noting: The Maiava-Makai Lemon connection (35 hookups for 589 yards and five touchdowns through five games) is the most potent of any QB-WR duo in the conference.
No. 3: Luke Altmyer, Illinois
Pick any word or phrase used to describe a veteran and Luke Altmyer likely embodies it: poised, calm, collected, leader. The Illini’s man under center has been stunningly efficient (71.4 completion percentage) and protective of the ball (zero turnovers) while producing big raw numbers (1,183 passing yards and 11 scores). And, not for nothing, Altmyer has two rushing touchdowns and a receiving score.
To top it off, he is perhaps the most clutch QB in the country – which he showcased again in Week 5 by leading Illinois on a game-winning drive over USC.
No. 2: Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
Perhaps the most talented quarterback in the country, Fernando Mendoza seems to be in the discussion for the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft – and for good reason.
He is unbelievably precise under pressure, has top-notch pocket presence, pinpoint accuracy and even respectable legs. Mendoza has meshed extremely well with offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan in their first year together in Bloomington, and his teammates clearly rally around him.
It's now apparent that the Hoosiers, who made the College Football Playoff in 2024, have an even higher ceiling than they did a year ago – and Mendoza is a huge reason why.
Mendoza’s relative struggles at Iowa this past week (13-for-23 passing and an interception) played a role in keeping him out of the top spot, but it’s less about what he has or hasn’t done, and more about the performance – especially last week – of Oregon’s Dante Moore.
No. 1: Dante Moore, Oregon
Moore, a redshirt sophomore, entered the 2025 season with massive shoes to fill after Dillon Gabriel’s departure from Eugene. And thus far, Moore has struggled fitting into those shoes – because his feet may be too big.
Aside from his lone interception of the season – a questionable toss into triple coverage against Northwestern – Moore has been the paragon of the quarterback position.
His stat line is spectacular (1,210 yards on 74.6 completion percentage, 14 touchdowns, one interception), but Moore’s biggest accomplishment came on Saturday night. Not since 2021 has Penn State lost at home to a school not named Ohio State or Michigan.
Under the brightest lights of his career, Moore led the Ducks to a victory at Happy Valley. Not only did he push Oregon to a 17-3 fourth-quarter lead, but after the third-ranked Nittany Lions stormed back and stole all the momentum by forcing overtime, Moore was unfazed, leading back-to-back scoring drives to give the Ducks a massive road victory.