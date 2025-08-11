Top 5 Big Ten QBs: Does Illinois' Luke Altmyer Join Penn State's Drew Allar?
As usual, the Big Ten is loaded from top to bottom with talent on every team, and at every position – arguably none more so than the sport’s most influential spot: quarterback.
But of the top teams in the conference, the majority don’t return their quarterback from 2024, making this exercise a taller task than it often normally is. Still, we have a handle enough on teams, players and situations to confidently name the conference’s top five players under center. So without further ado:
No. 5: Dylan Raiola, Nebraska
The No. 7 overall player in the class of 2024, Raiola walked into Lincoln with high expectations. When he came up a bit short of meeting them, Nebraska (3-6 Big Ten record) fell well short of the sort of season those around the program hoped for. Like any true freshman, Raiola’s inexperience got the best of him at times – evident in his conference-leading 11 interceptions.
But aside from the picks, Raiola was ultra-efficient, completing 67.1 percent of his passes, good for fifth in the conference (and notably the highest mark among returning Big Ten quarterbacks). A true dual threat who will have learned plenty from the mistakes as a teenager figuring things out at the helm of a Big Ten offense, Raiola appears poised for a big step forward in 2025 – and perhaps the Cornhuskers with him.
No. 4: Dante Moore, Oregon
An uber-talented redshirt sophomore, Moore is set to take over the offensive reins in Eugene. Expecting any quarterback – especially one as inexperienced as Moore – to match the production of Dillon Gabriel is far-fetched, but if anyone has the tools, it’s Moore.
A UCLA transfer who had a mediocre-at-best freshman season with the Bruins in 2023 (53.9 percent completion rate, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions in nine games), Moore should be ready to make his move after a season of taking in the Oregon offense through practice reps while learning at Gabriel's side.
No. 3: Julian Sayin, Ohio State
Although the shoes Moore has to fill at Oregon are massive, those Sayin will step into might be even bigger. Taking over the starting role from Will Howard, who led Ohio State to a school-record 14 wins and a national championship in 2024, will be no easy feat. But there’s a reason Buckeyes coach Ryan Day handed the keys to Sayin.
A 2024 five-star recruit who transferred from Alabama and now has two spring-drills sessions and a season in Columbus under his belt, Sayin is way ahead of the game for a quarterback with four years of eligibility remaining. And now he enters a scenario featuring the most enviable wide receiver corps in the country – a crew that includes the nation’s indisputable top wideout in Jeremiah Smith.
No. 2: Luke Altymer, Illinois
Moore and Sayin may have Altmyer beat on pure talent, but what the Illinois fifth-year senior lacks in God-given ability he more than makes up for with experience and savvy. Level-headed and well-tested, Altmyer is the very definition of a veteran college quarterback.
But he’s not just a game manager. More well-rounded than he's sometimes given credit for, Altmyer lacks a Howitzer arm, but he throws hard enough – and with pinpoint accuracy and timing. He also has the scrambling ability to stretch out plays, avoid negative outcomes and keep a defense honest. Altmyer and his Illini may have the pieces to be in the mix for a College Football Playoff berth.
No. 1: Drew Allar, Penn State
Allar has had weapons upon weapons at his disposal since he earned the starting gig at Penn State. And although he’ll certainly miss jack-of-all-trades tight end Tyler Warren this year, he has the wide receiver transfer trio of Trebor Pena, Kyron Hudson and Devonte Ross, while bringing back two powerful backs in Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton to balance the offense.
Having thrown a career 53 touchdowns (against just 10 interceptions), Allar is the proven quarterback a coach goes to bed dreaming about every night. With Allar leading the way, this may finally be the year coach James Franklin and Penn State get over the hump and bring a national title to Happy Valley.