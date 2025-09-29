Illinois' Luke Altmyer Makes Big Ten History in Win Over USC
The triple threat is usually a term reserved for the hardwood, but on Saturday, Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer showed the college football world that it can apply to the gridiron as well.
Naturally, as a quarterback, Altmyer is known for his arm. That said, he has shown off his legs and running ability a handful of times throughout his career in Champaign.
As for his one-play stint as a receiver in Week 5, well, that wasn’t a weapon Altmyer had displayed yet. But it was undeniably impressive and, importantly, was a pivotal moment in the game.
Luke Altmyer’s unforgettable receiving touchdown
On a third-and-goal with the score knotted at seven apiece in the second quarter, Illinois needed just three yards to get itself into the end zone. But instead of handing off to power back Kaden Feagin or feeding red-zone threat Justin Bowick or Tanner Arkin, – all quite reasonable options at this juncture – offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. decided to go deep into his playbook.
Lunney dialed up the Philly Special – with some even dubbing it the Illy Special – and Beatty, a former high school quarterback, delivered a dime to Altmyer in the end zone as the Illini quarterback showed off his hands.
Although it was an unusual sight to see Altmyer reeling in a pass instead of throwing it, he was ready for the moment. He had even had countless reps honing his receiving abilities in advance – or so he says.
“I catch the ball every play in shotgun,” cracked Altmyer, with a smile.
Obviously, that isn’t exactly the same as catching a pass as a receiver, but Altmyer – who said the team has been practicing that play since fall camp – was nevertheless ready for his shining moment.
In the end, Altmyer finished with a head-spinning and all-around spectacular stat line: 328 yards on 20-for-26 passing with two touchdowns through the air, along with five carries for 28 yards and a rushing score and one reception for three yards and a touchdown.
Altmyer etches name in Big Ten record book
And his stat line wasn’t just impressive – it also made conference history. Altmyer became the first player in at least 30 years to record 300-plus passing yards, a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in a Big Ten game.
Odds are that we've seen Altmyer catch his last touchdown as a college player. But his athleticism and playmaking are key and underrated aspects of Illinois' potency and potential. If Week 5 proved nothing else, it showed the Illini are in great hands.