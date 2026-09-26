Bret Bielema Breaks Down Illinois' 'Unacceptable' Defense After Loss to Ohio State

Illinois’ offense rattled off 462 total yards against perhaps the stingiest defense in the country on Saturday. It left too much on the table and still managed to score 19 points.

But even if it had gobbled up every last scrap, it wouldn’t have been enough . The Illini defense yielded 518 total yards, created just one negative play (only one TFL) and zero turnovers. The end result was six touchdowns and 42 points for Ohio State.

As expected, Illinois coach Bret Bielema was less than pleased with the performance of his club on that side of the ball. Here are his key quotes on the Illini defense in his postgame press conference:

Bret Bielema on Illinois' defense against Ohio State

Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema arrives prior to the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“No. 4 is obviously a very talented player for them,” Bielema said, referring of course to Jeremiah Smith (12 receptions for 217 yards and four touchdowns). “But in critical moments, we have got to do a better job of having awareness of where he is and double him up.

“And continue to make some bad decisions with leveraging the quarterback. Too many missed contain opportunities that just allowed the play to extend. Obviously, there were some communication breakdowns. Any time you have a defense on the field with only nine players – I can’t understand it.

“So we’ll make sure we get that moment corrected. That’s got to be 100 percent on me moving forward. So really got to look at what we’re doing defensively to make sure we’re not doing too much, and figure out what we can do to be good.”

The Illini defense did face an overwhelmingly tall task. But it didn’t do itself any favors. The miscommunications, the overall plan of attack and the eventual execution – none of it met the necessary standard to compete on the road in the Big Ten, let alone against an opponent the caliber of Ohio State.

Was the Illini defense tipping plays against the Buckeyes?

Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema watches during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I think we’ve got to work specifically to make sure that we’re not tipping some things,” Bielema said. “They were checking some things at the line of scrimmage that created some big, big plays for them. Two touchdowns that, in my opinion, they knew what we were in and were able to execute and change the call.”

This wasn’t as obvious to the naked eye. Tipping plays pre-snap is a recipe for disaster against any foe – especially against Sayin, though, whose most premier skill may be his ability to diagnose coverages pre-snap.

And if he and the Buckeyes did know what was coming, even only occasionally, the Illini should count their blessings that Sayin “only” managed 367 yards and four scores.

Illinois needs more from the pass rush

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) scrambles for a touchdown run during the NCAA football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Everybody always wants to point to coverage, but a lot of times big pass opportunities are really because of the rush,” Bielema said of Ohio State’s dominant air raid. “I say it all the time: It’s not the coverage, it’s the rush. We just got to make sure that we coordinate that better and obviously apply pressure to the quarterback and keep them in the pocket.”

Zero sacks. And the best pressure of the game? The never-before-characterized-as-elusive Sayin turns into Houdini with an escape act against multiple pass-rushing Illini. The secondary coverage could have been much better overall, but as Bielema mentioned, the lack of pressure on Sayin didn’t make life for Illinois' secondary any easier.

Bret Bielema on Illinois' defense: 'It's unacceptable'

Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema walks on the sideline in the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 26, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Obviously, it’s unacceptable,” Bielema said of the overall performance of his defense. “There’s just things that we got to make sure that, again, we’re doing things that make sense in the moment we’re in. We just can’t give up that many deep balls, right? That many deep plays.

“A couple of the series that we stopped them, they maybe made a couple first downs, then we get a second-and-long, get converted to a third down, get ourselves off the field. So we just can’t give them free plays down the field. That’s a really big one for me.”

This route from Jeremiah Smith was NASTY 😮‍💨@OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/5IHAfocyOx — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 26, 2026

Explosive plays always must be limited. But this is a fairly unexpected sticking point from Bielema. Ohio State did rip off its fair share of chunk plays, but aside from Smith’s 72-yard score, the Buckeyes didn’t pick up over 23 yards on a single play. And perhaps most impressively (considering the early-season Illini tackling woes), Ohio State failed to register more than 15 yards on a single rush.

Bielema breaks down Ohio State's momentum-shifting first-half drive

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema before a game with the Duke Blue Devils at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Again, people are going to attack the coverage, but I was very disappointed in the rush. … That end-of-half drive, a lot of it came down to the rush,” Bielema said later, again circling back to pressure – or lack thereof. “There was one where we lost contain to our defensive left. He scrambled around, made a big play. And then, obviously, the touchdown.

“Had a first-and-goal where we stopped him. Second-and-five and then we just had them all covered. We have a four-man rush, but we have nobody rushing on the right half of the defensive line. And you’ll never win a game like that.”

The Buckeyes marched down the field in 10 plays, needing just one minute and 17 seconds to find paydirt, pushing their lead to 28-10 at the half and stifling any semblance of Illinois momentum. That was the most critical (and disappointing) defensive drive of the contest.