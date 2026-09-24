Illinois Football Availability Report vs. Ohio State Brings Mixed News for Illini

Big Ten schools on Wednesday released their initial mid-week availability reports for the upcoming slate of Week 4 games. Per new league rules, daily updates leading up to kickoff – which is Saturday at 11:00 a.m. CT for Illinois in Columbus against Ohio State (airs on FOX) – are required from every program.

Among the Illini ruled out for Saturday’s action, there weren't any surprises. But that doesn't mean there wasn't something to learn from those first reports. Here's the latest:

Illinois’ early availability report ahead of Big Ten opener at Ohio State

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jonah Burton (6) runs the ball past Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Xavier Scott (1) and defensive back Tywan Cox (32) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Doubtful: Receiver Jayshon Platt



Questionable: Defensive back Almirian Thomas, offensive linemen Dezmond Schuster, Maika Matelau and Brandon Henderson



Probable: Defensive back Tywan Cox

There had been cautious optimism about Platt's availability for Week 4, but he appears to be trending in the wrong direction based on the “doubtful” designation.

Platt will likely own Illinois' WR3 spot once he’s back to 100 percent. Having him, even in a limited capacity, serve as another option for quarterback Katin Houser would have been a game-changer, but that may not be in the cards.

As for those in the questionable category, the offensive line is well represented – which can be viewed as both good and bad. The good news is that there’s a chance that te position group will return to something close to full health (aside from TJ McMillen, who is out for the year).

The bad news, of course, is that Matelau, Henderson and Schuster have yet to get the green light to play. Matelau and Henderson are starters, so the Illini would love to have both of them back, but they could really use at least one this weekend against the Buckeyes.

Sep 20, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini offensive lineman Brandon Henderson (94) scores a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

And if neither is available, Schuster's health will become that much more important at a critical point in the season. Despite the battered-and-bruised state of that position group, it has remained a strength through three games. But don't count on that holding up at Ohio State if all three linemen remain out.

Tywan Cox is another name to monitor. With his designation as probable, he should be ready to go come Saturday. Expect him to start at cornerback opposite Juice Clarke if he’s good to go.

The final biggie: Daniel Brown. He isn't listed at all on the availability report – which is fantastic news for the Illini. Brown, who notched two starts in 2025, was one of the lone linebackers on the roster with significant game experience entering season. Because of injury, he hasn’t played yet in 2026. Evidently, his return is set for Saturday, and it couldn’t come at a better time.