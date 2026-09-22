Key Quotes From Bret Bielema Ahead of Illinois vs. Ohio State

Illinois coach Bret Bielema on Monday previewed the Illini's Week 4 matchup against No. 7 Ohio State (Saturday, 11 a.m. CT, FOX). He covered a variety of topics – including a look back at Illinois' Week 3 win over Southern Illinois – but we handpicked his most important talking points. Here are the quotes to know, along with our take on each:

Illinois' unique way of prepping for its road matchup at Ohio State

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema before a game with the Duke Blue Devils at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“To play the way you want to play and do what you want to do on the road in the Big Ten is going to be a huge deal,” Bielema said. “So our first scrimmage was actually an away-game scrimmage. We stayed in a different hotel than we ever stay at. I threw a meal at them that was completely different. We dressed in the visiting locker room. We had our offense perform from the visiting sideline.

“And there was a lot of things in that game that, when I talked to the leadership counsel the next day, they talked about how it was completely different. That goes into application this week on the road at Ohio State in one of the toughest environments you can find in college football."

Bielema’s attention to detail and commitment to preparation are admirable, but neither is going to change one simple fact: Illinois has not played a road game. As Bielema and defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck have explained throughout the season – usually within the context of the defense's tackling woes – teams and players get better at football by playing it, by experiencing the real-time sights, sounds and challenges that simply can't be replicated.

Teams also get acclimated to road environments by being in them. It’s a bad draw for the first travel destination of the year to be Columbus, but the Illini don’t have a say in the matter. They did catch a mild break, though, thanks to the Big Ten experience of quarterback, Katin Houser .

Bret Bielema on Katin Houser’s experience at Ohio State

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Katin Houser (4) before a game with the Duke Blue Devils at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It’s a big deal,” Bielema said of Houser’s past appearance at Ohio State. (Houser, then a Michigan State Spartan, went 12-of-24 for 92 yards in a 38-3 loss in 2023.) “I talked to [Illinois offensive coordinator] Barry [Lunney Jr.] about it. I’ve been in this business as a head coach going on my 18th year.

“And to be one year with Katin – I texted him Saturday night and just said: ‘Man, I can’t tell you how impressed I am with who you are and what you represent.’ And the growth he’s had. But what I don’t know is the things I’ve never done with him, right? I don’t know all the intangibles that factor into a young man’s mind. I’m in the meeting room with him. I’m in an individual meeting. I’m in a game-prep mode with him.

“But I don’t know all the hours he spends away from here, who’s talking to him, who’s talking to him about what – or how he’s going to handle a road environment. He’s a very intense competitor. I think Katin would be the first to tell you, too, right? What he has to do is have a great muscle memory when things don’t go well, to just play the next play.”

Houser’s experience in The Shoe is huge. Although his first performance was hardly a gem, any in-game reps in that environment is a major plus – especially considering Houser is the most important individual player on the field for Illinois.

Bret Bielema on financial disparity in the Big Ten

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Illinois Football head coach Bret Bielema speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I’ve never really been part of a blueblood [program],” Bielema said in response to a question on the gap between the Illini and Buckeyes in terms of financial resources. “I’m just not wired like that. So I think I’ve just learned to ... give me the rules, let me play.

“I will say, I got a little pissy out in L.A. last year in the Big Ten meetings just because I thought we were kind of all staying within a parameter. … Probably helped our last two years be great, was we had a quarterback [Luke Altmyer] that probably played here because of what we are and what we do and what got him to where he was. But he could have went other places for more money. … Gabe [Jacas] is another guy I know had offers in front of him for more than a million dollars more than we were at. So is it sustainable? I don’t think over a long period of time. But I think we’ll continue to find our niche.”

“If I’m within two million [dollars] of Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State and Michigan, I’m good,” Bielema said in response to a follow-up question on the subject. “Just let me go. When I’m within 25 million [dollars], I’m not so good, right?”

Well, at least for now, the Illini don’t appear to be sniffing the budget of any of the squads in the top tier of the Big Ten. On one hand, that makes Illinois’ recent success all the more impressive. On the other, it makes for a muddy future.

The importance of explosive plays for Illinois in 2026

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Aidan Laughery (21) tries to elude the tackle of Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Preston Watson (95) during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Big plays, explosive [plays] are big,” Bielema said. “But I do think we [have] got to be efficient. I think when we play ahead of the chains, we’re a much better offense.

“Katin has done a really good job of avoiding pressures. It’s not necessarily the protection – just getting rid of the ball. Now he’s broke a few tackles. … We had three guys over 21 miles an hour score touchdowns. And it was Aidan [Laughery] to Collin [Dixon] and then Matt Bailey . And every one of them had a block down the field that was given by somebody that was just being extremely selfless.”

Consistently staying ahead of the chains and ripping off explosive plays is a utopian football universe. The Illini have come pretty close to achieving it through three games. Houser has gone down just twice – in large part due to an improved offensive line but also because of his own evasiveness and awareness. At the same time, Illinois has five offensive plays over 40 yards on the season – and, of course, two defensive scores from 50-plus yards out.

The Illini are going to need all of it – minimal negative plays and maximum explosive plays from the offense and defense – to hang around to the end with the Buckeyes on Saturday.