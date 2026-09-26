Staff Picks: Who Wins Illinois Football vs. No. 7 Ohio State?

Illinois put away Southern Illinois in Week 3 but isn't exactly riding a crest of momentum. No. 7 Ohio State is still considered by some to be the best team in college football, even after Texas rallied for 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter of its 24-23 win over the Buckeyes in Week 2. For what it's worth, the Illibuck will be on the line Saturday in Columbus (11 a.m. CT, FOX), but both the Illini (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and Buckeyes (2-1, 0-0) have bigger priorities in mind going in.

In its last win over Ohio State, Illinois pulled off a massive upset. Of course, that milestone came almost two decades ago, in 2007, and the Illini in their current condition don't exactly scream "sleeper pick. Ryan Day is a very good coach with a very good offense and a defense that might be the nation's best. Little everything has to go right for Illinois, or it could get ugly out there.

Jason Langendorf

Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr., quarterback Katin Houser and receiver Collin Dixon give the Illini a shot Saturday, but they will need a lot of help to pull off the near-unthinkable. The defense, to this point in 2026, doesn't appear up to the challenge – let alone against an opponent the caliber of Ohio State in an environment like The Shoe. Buckeyes receiver Jeremiah Smith could make hay.

Prediction: Ohio State 36, Illinois 23

Yeah.... #illini OC Barry Lunney cooked with this play call



Full-back hand off, option play to RB



Aidan Laughery scores 6 vs. Ohio State last season.



Lunney called a lot of good "gadget/trick plays" last season.



This is probably top



Illinois vs. Ohio State this Saturday pic.twitter.com/MVY5YA1521 — Carson Gourdie (@GourdieReport) September 24, 2026

Jackson Langendorf

Illinois' offense has been borderline elite through three games. But this is Ohio State. This won't be an unstoppable-force-meets-immovable-object scenario on Saturday. The Buckeyes' defense should have its way with the Illini offense. And that's the facet of the game in which Illinois is best equipped to compete with Ohio State. Defensively, the Illini are going to have zero answers on the ground or through the air. A shootout is Illinois' only hope, but there just doesn't seem to be a path for the Illini to keep up.

Prediction: Ohio State 38, Illinois 20

Pranav Hegde

Illinois showed some encouraging signs in its bounce-back win over Southern Illinois, but Ohio State presents an entirely different challenge. The Illini offense should make enough plays to put points on the board, but after watching the defense get gashed by Duke, it’s hard to trust the new 3-3-5 against the Buckeyes’ collection of playmakers.

Prediction: Ohio State 38, Illinois 20

BIG NOON. BIG TEN. BIG GAME.@IlliniFootball is taking on @OhioStateFB in Columbus on Saturday at 12:00 PM ET 🌰 pic.twitter.com/Day1T4etgS — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 26, 2026

Jared Shlensky

Illinois’ defense under first-year coordinator Bobby Hauck is far from a finished product, and Ohio State is a team playing with a greater sense of urgency after losing to Texas two weeks ago. I like Buckeyes by a lot on Saturday. And even though Houser and the Illini offense have shown us they can score, they haven’t seen a team like OSU’s yet. I don’t see this game being close at all and expect Julian Sayin to have a field day against a mediocre Illinois defense.

Prediction: Ohio State 45, Illinois 17