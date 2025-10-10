Bret Bielema Explains How Illinois Can Slow a Key Aspect of Ohio State Offense
Matching up against No. 1 Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) must feel like an impossibility for any opponent. No. 17 Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) is set to learn that the hard way this Saturday at Gies Memorial Stadium (11 a.m. CT, FOX), though Illini coach Bret Bielema is approaching the problem as a realist.
Illinois vs. Ohio State preview
At nearly every position, the Buckeyes outmatch the Illini – on both sides of the field. One strategy to narrow that divide is to essentially shorten the game. An efficient, methodical and steady offensive output from quarterback Luke Altmyer and Co. could help Illinois burn clock, allow its defense to rest and help keep the score close for four quarters.
But facing an unbelievably tough Ohio State defense, the Illini aren't likely to consistently move the ball drive after drive. Instead (and somewhat counterintuitively), explosive plays may be the only remedy for the headaches the Buckeyes’ defense creates.
On the flip side, the Illini need to limit the explosiveness of OSU quarterback Julian Sayin and his own offense's ability to create home-run plays. Good luck. Defensive coordinator Aaron Henry’s unit has given up numerous big gains over the past few weeks, against USC and Purdue.
Getting gouged by the Trojans (who have an excellent offensive coordinator-quarterback combo in Lincoln Riley and Jayden Maiava) is one thing. But allowing the Boilermakers to unload multiple 40-yard-plus scores is unacceptable.
Welcoming Sayin and his all-star supporting cast – which includes the best player in college football in wideout Jeremiah Smith and a surefire first-round NFL pick in wide receiver Carnell Tate – the Illini defense will need to put together the performance of their season.
Bret Bielema praises Ohio State offense
“They obviously have really explosive players on the perimeter, a good run game, a very accurate quarterback who delivers the ball [and] a good O-line,” Bielema said in a Thursday press conference.
Yeah, that Ohio State passing attack may be stealing all the headlines, but the Buckeyes' ground game is churning out 171.6 yards per game, led by a running back with the name to fit the game: ultra-talented true freshman Bo Jackson.
To the best of their abilities, Bielema and his staff are taking precautions, and have perhaps even built a game plan to limit the ability of Jackson to break one loose, or for Sayin to connect on a long ball with one of his superb receivers.
How Illinois plans to manage OSU's explosive ability
“I think, to keep the ball in front of us, we’ve got to tackle efficiently," Bielema said. "I think, to stay on track, [we need to] be early-down successful. But they take these moments, these little specific times where they try to make an explosive play by a special alignment shift, motion, trade, and we’ve got to be aware of those moments when they happen."
In the end, slowing down explosive plays from the Buckeyes is just one piece of the puzzle in actually shutting down their potent attack. That said, any way that Illinois can chip away at Ohio State’s ability to build a lead will prove paramount in ensuring the Illini have a chance in the fourth quarter.