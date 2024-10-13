Illinois Football Coach Bret Bielema's (Surprising?) Reaction to Week 7 Purdue Win
Should Bret be more upset?
Who knows precisely how full or empty the glass is a day after No. 23 Illinois squeaked by Purdue in a 50-49 overtime home win Saturday? But some Illini fans were less than enthused about the victory, while others were downright incensed over the struggles of coach Bret Bielema and his club against a Big Ten bottom dweller and three-touchdown 'dog.
What puzzled – and may have put off – longtime Illini backers/sufferers was the reaction of Bielema in the immediate aftermath. Depending on what you think can be gleaned from the end of the FS1 broadcast and video snippets found on social media – and we all know how reliable those can be when forming an opinion – Bielema's postgame demeanor ranged from proud to jubilant to cocky – after the Great Escape against Purdue.
But self-flagellating fans are going to be waiting a while to get the same behavior from Bielema. Meanwhile, it's important to remember: Illinois is now 5-1, ranked No. 22 in the AP poll and headed into 100-year anniversary celebration and home game against a semi-vulnerable Michigan team that could be a springboard to – seriously? – the College Football Playoff. Who among the Illini faithful could have imagined that two months ago?
The best measure of where Bielema's head is at can probably be taken from his postgame press conference. Although he said of the Purdue game, "That was probably the best thing that could've ever happened to us," he also acknowledged, "We did enough bad things to give them the game today."
Read between the lines, and the takeaway is pretty simple: Bielema welcomes a challenge, and he was heartened to see his team come through it on the other side still in position to exceed all reasonable expectations – and maybe crash the CFP party. A win is a win is a win. Bring on the Wolverines.