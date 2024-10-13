Illinois Football Climbs to No. 22 in Week 8 AP Top 25 Rankings
Who says style points matter? Despite playing throughout the second half of Saturday's game against Purdue like it was giving football a try for the first time, Illinois actually moved up in the Week 8 AP Top 25, from 23rd to 22nd – whether they deserved it or not.
This, after a frenetic, last-minute comeback to force overtime and finally win 50-49 in a game it had led 27-3 in the third quarter. The Illini (5-1) will gladly take the win, but they were lucky to be playing the Boilermakers (1-5), who clearly are one of the worst teams in the Big Ten and across the power conferences.
SMU was the only team to jump Illinois, moving up four spots to No. 21 despite having been off for the weekend. Interestingly, Michigan, which also had a bye week, stayed put at No. 24. Army (23) and Navy (25) crashed the poll for the first time this season, with Oklahoma and Utah tumbling out.
The Illini will host Michigan (4-2) Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT (CBS) in an important contest for both teams. The game will take place 100 years and one day after the famed Dedication Game at Memorial Stadium in which Illini legend Red Grange scored four touchdowns in 12 minutes to help take down the mighty Wolverines.
Illinois also moved up two spots in the coaches poll, to No. 21, passing Michigan, which stayed at No. 22.