Illinois' Ca'Lil Valentine Makes Doak Walker Watch List – Is 1,000 Yards Within Reach?

On Tuesday, the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list was released, and Illinois junior running back Ca’Lil Valentine was among the names included. As we've already established at Illinois on SI, we aren’t the biggest backers of preseason lists, but they do offer a general idea of a player's potential.

𝗔𝗹𝗹 𝗲𝘆𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 5️⃣



Ca'Lil Valentine | Doak Walker Watch List pic.twitter.com/neVhwXGMbn — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) August 18, 2026

It would be mind-boggling if the winner of this award – which is handed to the top running back in the country – were to not have shown up as one of the 60 players on this preseason list. On the flip side, that's a big list, and 59 of the entries are going to walk away empty-handed. More than likely, in fact, a handful won’t even crack 500 rushing yards.

Where will Valentine fall between those two extreme ends? Does he have a legitimate chance of winning the award? Maybe more pertinent – and attainable – can he be the first Illini rusher to crack the 1,000-yard mark since Chase Brown rumbled for 1,643 yards in 2022? Or is there a possibility Valentine is one of the select few who will fall far below expectations?

Can Illinois football’s Ca’Lil Valentine eclipse 1,000 yards?

Oct 4, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Ca'Lil Valentine (5) dodges tackle by Purdue Boilermakers defensive back An'Darius Coffey (24) for a touchdown during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are several key determining factors when it comes to a back’s ability to put up big numbers: 1) their own running skills, 2) the effectiveness of their offensive line, 3) the prowess of their team's passing game, and 4) competition for touches.

Valentine’s skills are the least of his worries. He has stellar vision and good patience, is lightning-quick hitting the hole and has quality open-field speed. (Given his size – 5-foot-11, 205 pounds – he may never be a prime option in short-yardage situations, though.)

As for the strength of his offensive line, only time will tell. Three of Illinois' projected starters – left tackle Christian Martin, center Jake Renfro and right guard Brandon Henderson – have loads of experience, but only one (Henderson) is a veteran within the Illini system.

Meanwhile, Nathan Knapik (right tackle) is stepping into a larger role, while Maika Matelau, who has impressed throughout the offseason , is playing his first FBS football this season.

As for the overall strength of the passing game – which is key to ensuring defenses don't load up the box to shut down the run – Valentine is seemingly in safe hands. Transfer quarterback Katin Houser appears to be the goods, and offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. – one of the most innovative minds in the Big Ten – will undoubtedly put Houser in excellent positions to thrive, which will only make Valentine’s life easier.

Does Illinois even need Ca'Lil Valentine to put up monster numbers?

Oct 4, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Ca'Lil Valentine (5) celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most likely, though, Valentine won’t be a one-man band in Illinois' backfield. Aidan Laughery, who opened last season as the Illini's starting running back, was limited by injury issues but still averaged 8.3 carries in his nine games (compared to Valentine's 10.1 in 2025).

The bigger news for Valentine is the position change for Kaden Feagin, who logged 122 total carries out of the backfield last season (compared to Valentine’s 131) but is making the move to tight end in 2026. That should open up more opportunities for both Valentine and Laughery.

Heading into 2026, Valentine appears to have a hold on the RB1 position, but Laughery could make it more of a 1A and 1B situation. The matchups and game scenarios may have an influence: Valentine is shiftier, while Laughery may have more breakaway speed. (For what it’s worth, Laughery actually had 13 carries to Valentine’s eight in the Music City Bowl vs. Tennessee.)

Even if Illinois’ offensive line play is a strength and Houser is firing on all cylinders from the season opener, it still will be an uphill battle for Valentine to surpass 1,000 yards. He would have to hold off Laughery, soak up the vast majority of Feagin’s carries from last season, stay healthy and maintain efficiency (4.7 yards per carry in 2025) while carrying a heavier load and staying healthy.

But from a team perspective, if Valentine and Laughery can combine for 1,500-plus yards, the individual stats won’t matter. If the Illini can elevate their efficiency on the ground as a whole (3.9 rushing yards per carry last season, a number that was hampered by Luke Altmyer’s many sacks), then this 2026 offense will be more multi-dimensional than it was in 2025.

At the end of the day, Valentine isn’t a top contender for the Doak Walker Award – and that’s OK. Again, the Illini are deep enough – specifically with Laughery and bruising short-yardage back Jordan Anderson – that they don’t need Valentine to carry the entire load on his own. Perhaps he's capable, but Illinois will probably be better off if it doesn't have to test that theory.