Illinois Offensive Coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. Highlights Three Fall Camp Standouts

With less than three weeks until Illinois opens its 2026 campaign against UAB in Champaign, depth charts at each position are slowly taking form and the cream is rising to the top.

On Monday, Illini offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. addressed the media speaking glowingly of three players in particular – each of whom is expected to play a large role in weeks and months ahead.

Barry Lunney Jr. compares Collin Dixon to former Illini Pat Bryant

Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Collin Dixon (17) catches a pass in front of Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Oct. 11, 2025. Ohio State won 34-16. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I see the same qualities [in Collin Dixon] that I saw in Pat [Bryant] early on when I first got here," Lunney said. "Pat had just come off a season where he played in a limited role, I believe. Then when I got here in the spring, I saw a guy that was just willing to do anything it took. [He] was relatively quiet early on and just would do what he was asked to do.

“And [he] was unselfish – would block, would run and, when his number was called [and he had] an opportunity to make a play and just absorb the offense, had a lot of good energy.

“And I see the same things in Collin, right? And so Collin’s been that way from Day 1. He’s done anything we’ve asked him to do. He’s made a lot of important plays for us. And I think he’s in a position to really take a big step up this year for what the production has been because he’s certainly one of our best receivers, and he’s really the heartbeat of what we do at that position.”

In his two active seasons, Dixon, who redshirted as a freshman, has registered 53 receptions for 812 yards and five touchdowns. The vast majority of that production came last season, when he reeled in 35 catches for 548 yards and all five of his career touchdowns.

Mind you, Dixon produced those numbers despite battling the likes of Hank Beatty, Hudson Clement and others for targets last season (not to mention Zakhari Franklin and Bryant himself in 2024).

But in 2026, Dixon appears poised to take the next step as Illinois’ WR1. He, along with Clement, are the lone returning wideouts with 10-plus catches. Building chemistry with new Illinois quarterback Katin Houser is a must, though, which (conveniently) brings us to the next player Lunney highlighted.

Lunney raves about Katin Houser’s ‘total command’ of Illinois' offense

Oct 16, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates quarterback Katin Houser (4) throws the ball against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane during the first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“His command of the offense is excellent,” Lunney said. “If you watched him practice and listened to him practice, you would think this is a guy that has been in this system for a long time. It has been really impressive how he has embraced that. [Quarterbacks coach] Art [Sitkowski] has done a great job, and [pass game coordinator] Mike [Neu]. All of those guys [have been] getting him the information, but Katin’s really taken it upon himself to work hard, to master the offense.

“He’s got an incredible mind and he’s in total command of what we’re doing. Total command and total perfection are not the same thing. He’s totally in command of what’s going on. He handles everything super-well, which gives you a chance to go execute.

“If you don’t have the mastery and the command of the offense terminology, the communication, then you got no chance when the ball is snapped. So I really like where he’s at from the mastery [standpoint], the communication, and I think he’s had a really good fall camp for us.”

Time and again, Lunney has spoken admirably about Houser’s “incredible mind." And, more than anything, that’s what the Illini needed Houser to flex. Arm talent and mobility are important. But intelligence at the position – specifically from a quarterback who will spend just one season in the program – is a must.

Illinois needed Houser to become one with the offense immediately – and that isn’t an easy task. But Houser seems to have accomplished just that. And given his physical abilities, the rest should take care of itself … that is, if a new-look offensive line is able to protect him.

Lunney ‘really high’ on transfer offensive lineman Maika Matelau

“Maika [Matelau] has made a huge impression on me and our team,” Lunney said. “He doesn’t say a lot. But, man, he just gets in there and works. And he’s a good football player.

“And he carries himself like a guy that’s played a lot of football. Now, he has. Has he played at this level? He hasn’t. Is he going to do well for us? I really believe he will. I believe he’s earned that right. I’m really high on him.

“There’ll be some mistakes made, just like there always is with everybody. There’s going to be moments where the league is going to be different than what he’s used to doing. But I feel great about him. His work ethic, his toughness, his intellectual football IQ is off-the-charts good. And I’m really pleased with where Maika is at.”

During the Bret Bielema era, Illinois has done well recruiting the JUCO ranks. No class reflected that more than Bielema's most recent group, from which Matelau was the JUCO crown jewel.

247Sports rated Matelau as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the country from the JUCO ranks. And as the projected starter at left guard , Matelau is set to be an immediate impact player.

The Illini lost four of five offensive line starters this offseason. And Matelau, who has yet to take any reps against FBS competition, let alone Big Ten opponents, may be the biggest unknown among the expected starters. But if he can flourish from the jump, as Lunney believes he will, the Illini offensive line may surprise in 2026.