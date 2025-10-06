The Big Question: Does Illinois Have Any Chance of Upsetting Ohio State?
No. 17 Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) will be hosting arguably its biggest football game of the modern era when it welcomes No. 1 Ohio State to Champaign on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, FOX), and Illini Nation can only hope that Bret Bielema and his charges this time rise to the challenge that comes with it.
The Illini are undoubtedly have no interest in being reminded about the Indiana debacle, but the Hoosiers are the closest thing they have faced this season to compare to the Buckeyes – who are probably an even more fearsome monster. Illinois hasn't beaten OSU at home since 1991(!), but there is other historical precedent: In 2007, Juice Williams and the unranked Illini knocked off the No. 1 Buckeyes in Columbus. Williams will be in attendance Saturday to see if his alma mater's current group can turn the trick in Champaign.
Odds be damned, we put the question to our Illinois on SI staff: Does Illinois have any chance of upsetting Ohio State on Saturday?
Jason Langendorf: No
We all love an upset, but this one is too on the nose. Illinois has struggled mightily against defensive pressure, and Ohio State brings it like nobody's business. The Illini D was taken apart by Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, and the Buckeyes' Julian Sayin is playing close to the same level – and seems to just be getting warmed up. The Illini have been saved by turnovers in their best wins, but they'll need a good half dozen of them to bring down the Buckeyes. Not gonna happen.
Steve Greenberg: No
Any chance? As in one in 10? One in 100? Sure. That’s why they play the games. But even to entertain the thought comes with some embarrassment. There can’t be more than a few Illini players, assuming there are any, who would start for the mighty Buckeyes. That’s called reality, folks. This one has “L” written all over it.
Jackson Langendorf: Yes
The Illini technically have a chance Saturday. Illinois is playing at home, and this is college football. Stuff happens. That said, Ohio State’s defense is extremely gifted in terms of its personnel and its play-caller in Matt Patricia. The Buckeyes' defense essentially has zero holes, and the last time the Illini met a tough defense (at Indiana in Week 4), they had no answers. Still, quarterback Luke Altmyer has been a magician in the last few weeks, and may have some big-play heroics with wideout Hank Beatty. Putting a number on it, I’d say Ohio State wins this game nine times out of 10 – but perhaps that one time for Illinois is this Saturday.
Pranav Hegde: Yes
It’ll take an otherworldly effort from the Illini – and a near-perfect game – to take down the Buckeyes. But nothing in college football is ever truly impossible. Just last weekend, we saw UCLA stun Penn State in maybe the biggest upset of the year. "Any given Saturday,” right? The talent gap between Illinois and Ohio State is real, but it’s not insurmountable. If the Illini play disciplined football, win the turnover battle and catch a few breaks along the way, they could make things very interesting in Champaign. I’m not saying they will win – but stranger things have happened.
Jared Shlensky: No
It's not because of coaching or a lack of will. Ohio State simply has more talent than Illinois. The reigning champs might not be as good offensively as they were a year ago, but they're still significantly better than the Illini. I'd be surprised if the Buckeyes fail to win by fewer than three scores.