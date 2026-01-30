Illinois Football Offers Four-Star Linebacker, Three Others – What It Means

The college football transfer portal is officially closed, and Illinois and coach Bret Bielema have shifted much of their focus to high school recruits. On the heels of a 2026 recruiting class that rates as one of the best in program history, the Illini are in the process of trying to outdo it, offering four recruits this week – including a four-star and a three-star prospect.

Jameer Miles, linebacker

Jameer Miles, the highest-rated of the four Illini recruits, is a sophomore from Carmel Catholic (Mundelein, Illinois) but already has 10 offers – including eight from Big Ten schools. Per 247Sports, Miles is a top-100 recruit, the sixth overall linebacker in the nation and the No. 4 player in the state.

As a freshman two years ago, Miles played both ways (wide receiver and linebacker) for the Corsairs, and in 2025 he started at linebacker as a sophomore. He was named to Max Preps Sophomore All-American Team after finishing with 74 tackles (11 for losses), five interceptions, three sacks and two pass breakups.

Miles, who also qualified for the state tournament as a freshman in the high jump two years ago, would be a huge get for Illinois. Not only is he a great athlete with excellent size (6-foot-3. 190 pounds) and good speed, but he also has the ability to play either inside or outside linebacker.

Corderro Bennett, wide receiver

Corderro Bennett, a class of 2028 recruit who attends Morton (Hammond, Indiana), is a big receiver (6-foot-5, 190 pounds) with great leaping ability and excellent hands. Just a sophomore, he is already putting up monstrous stat lines – including a three-touchdown performance for the Potters to close out the regular season.



Bennett, who received an offer from the reigning national champion Indiana Hoosiers on Thursday, is garnering more and more national attention by the day. He has more than 10 scholarship offers already (including Auburn, Kansas State and, among other Big Ten schools, Purdue).

Wyatt VanBoening, offensive lineman

Like Miles, Wyatt VonBoening is a sophomore from Carmel Catholic who simply can't be missed on tape. Van Boening, a 6-foot-7, 280-pound offensive tackle, has plenty of what high-major programs are looking for: He's a force on the field, a beast in the weight room and comes from a football family.

Testing week @ Carmel Catholic.



555 DL | 435 SQ | 265 BP = 1,245 total

245 Power Clean

8’10” Broad Jump

1.14 Flying 10 (20 yd run up)



Excited to keep building this winter! #RollSairs @CorsairsFB @StrengthDebates pic.twitter.com/3YikselGGM — Wyatt VanBoening (C/O 2028) (@WyattVanBoening) January 9, 2026

VanBoening's brother Rhett is committed to Army, and another brother Trenton currently plays at Penn. Wyatt may very well be the best of the three. He has six offers so far (all from Big Ten schools), and that number figures to climb north of 20 by the time he's a senior.

Sean Fox, linebacker

Sean Fox is the only junior among the four recruits offered by Illinois this week. But like Bennett, he's an Indiana guy whom the Illini may eventually be trying to pry away from the Hoosiers (who, oddly, have yet to offer him a scholarship).

In 13 games at Warren Central (Indianapolis), Fox – ranked the 20th-best linebacker in the nation and No. 5 overall recruit in the state, per 247Sports, was named a Navy All-American after posting 98 tackles (14.5 for loss), 6.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, three pass breakups and two blocked punts as a junior last year.

Fox plays both inside and outside linebacker for the Warriors, but based on his ability to rush the passer and consistently force fumbles, he may project best as an outside linebacker at the college level. Fox gas good size (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) for someone who hasn't even graduated high school yet.



Some of the best football programs in the nation have noticed: Fox has 15 scholarship offers, including three out of the SEC and three more out of the Big Ten.