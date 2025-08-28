How EA Sports' 'College Football 26' Predicts Illinois’ 2025 Season
With the No. 12-ranked Illinois football program set to kick off its season Friday, we at Illinois on SI decided now would be the perfect time to simulate the virtual year ahead on EA Sports' "College Football 26" title. The game’s lifelike rosters and schedules offer a unique (and realistic?) glimpse into how Illini head coach Bret Bielema and his squad might navigate a pivotal 2025 campaign.
Stay tuned and return to this space next week – and every week of the season – for updated season projections (based on real-life developments and previous weeks' results). As part of the exercise, we'll also break out each game with an up-to-the-minute projection every week. So look for a more in-depth analysis and prediction of Western Illinois vs. Illinois from "College Football 26" from us later today, a preview of the Duke game next week, and so on.
(Note: Rankings below are determined by the simulation and don't necessarily reflect current AP rankings.)
Week 1: No. 12 Illinois (0-0) vs. Western Illinois (0-0)
Illinois 48, Western Illinois 3
In our initial simulation of the 2025 season, Illinois opens with a statement win, overpowering Western Illinois in all three phases and cruising to a margin of victory that matches real-life projections.
Week 2: No. 8 Illinois (1-0) at Duke (1-0)
Illinois 28, Duke 10
Illinois travels to Durham, North Carolina, and offers a glimpse of what may lie ahead in what many thought could be a trap game. Instead, the Illini grab the cheese and put the hammer down on the Blue Devils.
Week 3: No. 8 Illinois (2-0) vs. Western Michigan (0-2)
Illinois 42, Western Michigan 28
After a big win at Duke, the Illini stumble ever so slightly back in Champaign as Western Michigan racks up 386 yards. But quarterback Luke Altmyer shines with two big touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to put away the Broncos.
Week 4: No. 7 Illinois (3-0) at No. 15 Indiana (3-0)
Indiana 38, Illinois 33
In a hostile road environment, the Illini suffer their first setback in a high-scoring battle. Altmyer comes through again, but defensive lapses proved costly in a close defeat.
Week 5: No. 14 Illinois (3-1) vs. No. 19 USC (4-0)
Illinois 38, USC 20
A return to Champaign is what the doctor ordered for the Illini, as they hold a high-powered Trojans offense to 20 points and force two turnovers in a huge bounce-back win.
Week 6: No. 11 Illinois (4-1) at Purdue (1-3)
Illinois 37, Purdue 14
The Illini dominate Purdue in the Battle for the Cannon, controlling both sides of the ball and setting the stage for a massive showdown a week later against a reeling Ohio State squad.
Week 7: No. 10 Illinois (5-1) vs. No. 19 Ohio State (3-2)
Ohio State 35, Illinois 30
The Buckeyes enter with their backs against the wall and then answer in a big way, shredding the Illini defense – virtual Aaron Henry, please make some adjustments – while fending off another strong outing from Altmyer.
Week 8: Bye
The No. 14 Illini enter their first bye week having fared about as well as most experts projected, still on the fringes of the 12-team College Football Playoff.
Week 9: No. 13 Illinois (5-2) at No. 22 Washington (6-1)
Washington 35, Illinois 33
Clearly, the bye week did not help the virtual Illini D. Although Illinois makes a furious fourth-quarter rally, it falls just short at Huskies Stadium.
Week 10: No. 20 Illinois (5-3) vs. Rutgers (4-4)
Illinois 42, Rutgers 24
And the defense finally shows up! The virtual Illini hold the Scarlett Knights to 10 points through three quarters before letting their foot of the gas late.
Week 11: Bye
Even with three losses, the No. 20-ranked Illini have a shot at the playoffs because of the chaos occurring around the country.
Week 12: No. 17 Illinois (6-3) vs. Maryland (4-5)
Illinois 33, Maryland 21
The Illini come out of the bye slowly, trailing at the half before posting 23 second-half points to close the door on the Terrapins.
Week 13: No. 14 Illinois (7-3) at Wisconsin (5-5)
Illinois 48, Wisconsin 13
Bielema returns to his old stomping grounds and delivers a harsh reminder what the Badgers lost. The Illini keep the pressure on and pile up points deep into the fourth quarter.
Week 14: No. 10 Illinois (8-3) vs. Northwestern (2-9)
Illinois 38, Northwestern 10
Now firmly in the playoff picture, the Illini finish out their regular season with a strong finishing kick, throttling the Wildcats to thrill the hometown crowd one more time in 2025.
CFP Week 1: No. 8 Illinois (9-3) vs. 10 Texas Tech (10-3)
Texas Tech 34, Illinois 31
Unfortunately for Illinois, its recurring Achilles’ heel resurfaces in the finale. Despite the offense showing up, the defense can't make a lead stick and surrenders a game-winning (and season-ending) touchdown drive to the Red Raiders.
Illinois football's 2025 results
Record: 9-4
AP poll ranking: No. 7
For the most bright-eyed Illini fan who had held out hope, a national championship was not meant to be. But this projection, should it become reality, isn't cause for disappointment. A nine-win season that ends in Illinois' first appearance in the College Football Playoff is a step up from the program's 2024 campaign.
Moreover, a No. 7 ranking would represent the program's high-water mark since 2001 and the best finish in the rankings since the Illini finished No. 3 in ... 1963. Combine that with the prestige of an invite to the CFP dance and an incoming 2026 recruiting class that holds the eventual promise of even bigger things, and Illinois has virtually achieved national contender status.