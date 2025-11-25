EA Sports' 'College Football 26' Simulation Predicts Illinois vs. Northwestern
After an embarrassing showing against Wisconsin, Illinois (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) is limping into the final week of the regular season with plenty to prove and perhaps just trying to stop the bleeding. The Illini badly need a reset, a spark, anything to remove the stink of last Saturday's performance.
So, naturally, we did what any reasonable college sports website would do in late November: We fired up the Xbox, booted up "EA Sports' College Football 26" and let the digital Illini take their shot at their Northwestern counterparts. Here’s how the rivalry clash played out in our simulation:
Week 13 simulation: Illinois vs. Northwestern
First quarter
Northwestern opened the game with a steady drive, picking up a couple of first downs before the Illini defense forced a punt. Illinois failed to find its own rhythm early, going three-and-out on its first possession. The Wildcats pushed the ball back to midfield on their next drive but were again stopped and forced to punt.
Illinois’ offensive struggles continued with another three-and-out, opening the door for Northwestern. The Wildcats capitalized this time, putting together a methodical drive that ended in a field goal as the first quarter expired, giving them the early edge.
End of first: Northwestern 3, Illinois 0
Second quarter
The Illini finally got it going offensively, stringing together positive plays on a drive that chewed up nearly eight minutes of clock. But after marching deep into the red zone, the Illini couldn’t finish the job and had to settle for a David Olano field goal. Northwestern answered with a lengthy drive of its own, though the Illinois defense held firm in the red zone and forced the Wildcats to also take three.
Momentum went as quickly as it came for the Illini, who went three-and-out on their next possession. Northwestern capitalized, moving the ball efficiently and capping a solid drive with the game’s first touchdown as the half came to a close, giving the Wildcats a semi-comfortable lead at the break.
End of second: Northwestern 13, Illinois 3
Third quarter
Illinois must have made the necessary virtual adjustments in the locker room, because it came out firing in the second half. A pair of quick completions set the tone before quarterback Luke Altmyer uncorked a deep ball to receiver Justin Bowick for a momentum-shifting touchdown. Northwestern couldn't answer, missing a field goal on the ensuing possession.
After an empty follow-up drive from Illinois, Northwestern was stopped on three downs to set up the Illini with another chance. This time, the Illini delivered. They put together a sustained, physical drive as the quarter wound down, and running back Kaden Feagin finished it off with a short touchdown run to extend the lead and give Illinois full control heading into the fourth.
End of third: Illinois 17, Northwestern 13
Fourth quarter
Northwestern answered almost immediately, punching in a quick touchdown drive to grab the lead right back. But Altmyer responded in kind, launching a strike to receiver Collin Dixon for a long touchdown that swung the score back in Illinois’ favor. When the Wildcats then went three-and-out, the Illini were left with a chance to close the door.
And they did exactly that. Leaning on its ground game, Illinois marched down the field on a clock-draining drive capped by a short touchdown pass that put the game out of reach. Northwestern added a late field goal to make the score look closer, but after the Wildcats failed to recover the onside kick, Illinois ran out the clock and sealed the victory.
Final score: Illinois 31, Northwestern 23
Illinois on SI take:
In a rivalry game, anything can happen – and this one was no different. Illinois weren't interested in style points, didn’t need perfection and couldn't completely erase the sting of last week. They just needed a win. And in a 31-23 grind-it-out slugfest, they got it.
At the end of the day, that’s what matters for a program trying to settle itself and close the regular season the right way. An eight-win season would fall short of the preseason hype, sure, but it would still mark real, measurable progress under coach Bret Bielema. (A bowl win would even deliver the program's first ever back-to-back nine-win seasons.) It doesn't have to be pretty to be effective, and right now for the Illini, any win would look awfully good.