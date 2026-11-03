First Look at Illinois Football's Week 10 Opponent: Nebraska Cornhuskers

What a difference three weeks can make. After starting the season a perfect 5-0, Nebraska (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) has somehow forgotten how to win football games. Meanwhile, Illinois (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) has found its memory jogged, rattling off three consecutive victories after its season appeared to be spiraling out of control.

The programs will meet Friday (7 p.m. CT, FOX) in Champaign, with both aiming to secure their sixth victory and become bowl-eligible.

Nebraska at a glance

Nebraska entered the 2026 season striving to take another step forward under fourth-year coach Matt Rhule, and for a while, it appeared the Cornhuskers were making it happen. The Huskers opened with five consecutive victories, including convincing wins over Michigan State and Maryland, marking their first 5-0 start since 2016.

Unfortunately for Nebraska, that's when the wheels fell off.

The Cornhuskers have dropped three consecutive games, falling 20-17 to Indiana, 17-14 to Oregon and most recently 17-10 to Washington. All three losses have come by a touchdown or less, making the skid particularly frustrating.

Against Washington, Nebraska held a 7-3 lead late into the fourth quarter before surrendering two touchdowns in the final two minutes, turning what appeared to be a victory into another heartbreaking defeat.

Now, the Huskers will travel to Champaign desperately looking to stop the bleeding.

The Cornhuskers on the field

Offense

Nebraska's offense has been productive for much of the season, averaging 32.4 points and 424.9 total yards per game.

Leading the charge is quarterback Anthony Colandrea, who has thrown for 1,825 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions through eight games.

The pick-six that sealed the deal for Washington pic.twitter.com/sM8NDklBEk — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) November 1, 2026

Colandrea is also a dangerous runner, capable of extending plays with his mobility and creating problems for opposing defenses. However, his decision-making has occasionally been questionable, particularly against Washington (three interceptions).

In the backfield, running back Jamal Rule leads Nebraska with 463 rushing yards and five touchdowns on just 73 carries.

The passing attack features wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer, who has emerged as Colandrea's favorite target (42 receptions for 545 yards and seven touchdowns). Fellow receiver Jacory Barney Jr. provides another explosive option.

The Cornhuskers have plenty of offensive weapons, but their recent inability to finish games has been a major concern.

Defense

If there is one area where Nebraska has consistently excelled, it has been on the defensive side of the ball.

The Cornhuskers are allowing just 15.6 points and 270.8 total yards per game, ranking among the nation's top 15 in both categories.

Their rushing defense has been particularly impressive, surrendering just 91.1 yards per contest. Nebraska also leads the nation in third-down defense, making it extremely difficult for opponents to sustain drives.

Since 2018 Nebraska Football is 43-59.



40 of the 59 losses are by one score.



Literally impossible. — 402 Nation (@402Nation) November 2, 2026

The defensive front has generated plenty of pressure, recording 23 sacks through eight games. Defensive lineman Jahsear Whittington leads the team with 4.5 sacks.

Despite Nebraska's three-game losing streak, the Cornhuskers will be one of the toughest defensive units Illinois will face all season.

Illinois vs. Nebraska matchup

For Illinois, this matchup presents an opportunity to accomplish something that appeared increasingly unlikely just a few weeks ago: become bowl-eligible with four games remaining.

The Illini are coming off a narrow 20-17 victory over Maryland, needing a 26-yard field goal from Ethan Moczulski as time expired to escape College Park with their third consecutive win.

Quarterback Katin Houser returned from injury against the Terrapins, throwing for 223 yards, while running back Javari Barnett provided a much-needed spark with a 64-yard touchdown run. But moving the ball against Nebraska will be significantly more difficult, and Illinois will need a much more consistent offensive performance.

The two programs last met in 2024, when Illinois pulled off a thrilling 31-24 overtime victory in Lincoln. With Illinois riding a three-game winning streak and Nebraska desperately trying to snap its own three-game losing streak, something will have to give Friday night.