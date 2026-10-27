Just a few weeks ago, Illinois was 2-3 and winless in the Big Ten. Its 2026 campaign seemed all but lost. Since then, the Illini have rattled off a road win at Michigan State and a home victory over Oregon , with a bye week sandwiched in between. Next up: a road trip to Maryland.

As the home stretch of the campaign approaches, Illinois appears to be getting healthy at the best possible time, at least according to coach Bret Bielema. Here is the latest from Bielema:

Illinois coach Bret Bielema offers injury updates ahead of Maryland

Oct 25, 2025; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls wide receiver Jayshon Platt (3) takes a moment after scoring a first quarter touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Status update on wide receiver Jayshon Platt

“We’re getting a little bit healthier,” Bielema told the media on Monday. “I thought the last time I talked to you at this presser that Jayshon [Platt] had a really good chance of playing. Practiced really well Tuesday. Wednesday, had a little bit of a setback.

“I do think he’ll be back with us. I just don’t know if he’ll be back this week or next week. But he’s definitely trending in the right direction. Other than that, we’ve stayed pretty healthy.”

Platt has been “trending in the right direction” for what feels like an eternity. He is, by all accounts, a tremendous weapon to have in the passing attack. Freshman quarterback Michael Clayton would undoubtedly like to have Platt as a healthy option on the field. When that actually happens remains to be seen.

Linebacker Grant Beerman and offensive lineman Kai Pritchard out for the year

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The only unfortunate – Grant Beerman actually broke his foot in the game on Saturday and he’ll be out for the rest of the year,” Bielema said. “So, unfortunate for him. He’s had a little bit of setback with some injuries, but an absolutely awesome kid with an incredibly bright future.

“Kai Pritchard also had surgery today. Unfortunately, a couple of weeks ago during practice, he got hit on the side and had a labral tear in his shoulder. So he had surgery this morning. Just communicated with his mom. Everything went great, but we won’t have him for the rest of this year. And he played a little bit for us. So, super-excited about those guys in the future.

Beerman, who Illini coaches have raved about since he showed up on campus last season, had been working his way back from an offseason injury. He hadn’t been as involved in the defense as expected – likely due to taking minimal reps in the fall – but should be a key cog in the coming years.

Pritchard, meanwhile, was a four-star recruit and one of the prized gets from Illinois’ lauded 2026 recruiting class. He is also projected to have a big role in the future, although he played behind a deep offensive line rotation this year.

Linebacker Daniel Brown and defensive back Tywan Cox both in a good spot

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a touchdown over Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Tywan Cox (32) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“But we are getting a little bit healthier at other positions," Bielema said. "I think Daniel Brown, Tywan Cox, I think, will be back with us this week. He started last week, [but] wasn’t quite there. So we keep getting a little bit healthier. But at this time of the year in the Big Ten, it’s about making the most of the moment you have and the people that you have around you. So I’m excited about that.”

Both Brown, a fifth-year linebacker, and Cox, a sophomore DB, were active for the Oregon game (neither was listed on the injury report). Brown has started in Illinois’ past four games. Cox, who missed the Michigan State game, has slowly emerged in the secondary in his Year 2 in Champaign.