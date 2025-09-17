Illini now

Five Illinois vs. Indiana Football Games That Totally Delivered

Before the No. 9 Illini and No. 19 Hoosiers do battle Saturday, let's look back at some of the best meetings in the series

Steven Greenberg

Nov 11, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) outruns Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) to score a touchdown in overtime to defeat the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) outruns Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) to score a touchdown in overtime to defeat the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

No. 9 Illinois at No. 19 Indiana (Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT, NBC/Peacock) is one of the most anticipated games between the Illini and the Hoosiers in memory.

Yeah, yeah, we realize there haven't been a whole lot of doozies to choose from. This is rare territory both soaring programs are in.

3-0. 482. 481. NBC. Saturday, Sept. 20. Illinois at Indiana. 6:30 p.m. CT. 3-0.

But there have been some memorable clashes of recent (or relatively recent) vintage. Let's remember five of the best ones:

5. Indiana 34, Illinois 31 (OT): Oct. 2, 1999, Bloomington

One year after the Illini beat the Hoosiers in the first overtime game in Big Ten history, the teams played extra football again – this time the first OT game at Bloomington's Memorial Stadium, in what turned out to be the Hoosiers' 100th win there.

The Illini led 28-7 with under five minutes left in the third quarter. But the Hoosiers stormed back and – after Illinois kicker Neil Rackers' OT field goal – walked it off on Antwan Randle El's 25-yard touchdown pass to Levron Williams.

The Illini would bounce back from an 0-3 Big Ten start with a 5-1 finish that included a win at Ohio State and a 63-21 blowout of Virginia in the MicronPC Bowl.

4. Illinois 42, Indiana 35: Nov. 4, 2000, Champaign

What a quarterback battle this was between a couple of guys whose skill sets were very different. Illinois' Kurt Kittner threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns and scored on a 1-yard QB sneak with 25 seconds left to cap the winning, 78-yard drive. Randle El piled up 209 yards and four touchdowns running the ball alone.

The Hoosiers' Williams also rushed for 161 yards, and the Illini's Christian Morton had an 80-yard punt return for a touchdown. Epic individual performances all around.

3. Indiana 34, Illinois 32: Oct. 7, 2006, Champaign

After a Juice Williams touchdown pass to Kyle Hudson, a Pierre Thomas rushing TD, a second Williams-to-Hudson hookup and a Jason Reds field goal, Illinois held a commanding 25-7 second-quarter lead. What could go wrong?

Uh-oh. By the time Indiana's Marcus Thigpen took the second-half kickoff 98 yards to paydirt, the Hoosiers had come all the way back and gone in front. Most of the rest of the half saw both offenses bog down, but Indiana drove in the end for Austin Starr's 33-yard walk-off field goal.

The Illini lost this one and then six more to end the season at 2-10, but guess what? The next year, they went to the Rose Bowl.

2. Indiana 23, Illinois 20: Sept. 2, 2022, Bloomington

It still makes no sense that Illini receiver Brian Hightower's touchdown catch – and it was a touchdown catch – remained in the books as an incompletion even after a video review. An awful break for the Illini, who nevertheless went on to a strong 8-5 season.

But this game was exciting in many ways. Chase Brown rushed for 199 yards for the visitors. The Hoosiers staged a huge goal-line stand in the fourth quarter. And then the home team took off on a 75-yard touchdown drive to win it, with Shaun Shivers scoring on a 1-yard run with 23 seconds left.

1. Illinois 48, Indiana 45 (OT): Nov. 11, 2023, Champaign

John Paddock, playing for Luke Altmyer (concussion), threw for 507 yards and five touchdowns. Paddock was so good in that game, there were all sorts of questions afterward about whether or not Illini coach Bret Bielema and offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. had a new starter to anoint. Seems kind of funny in hindsight.

A dizzying game ended with Paddock's 21-yard touchdown to Isaiah Williams in overtime. From there, the Illini lost 15-13 at Iowa and 45-43 at home against Northwestern – so close, so far – and fell a win short of a bowl invitation.

feed

Published
Steven Greenberg
STEVEN GREENBERG

Greenberg is a columnist for the Chicago Sun-Times, has written about college sports since the early 1990s. He covered University of Wisconsin football and basketball in the early 1990s before spending nearly 20 years as a magazine editor and writer. A former managing editor, features writer and college football columnist for The Sporting News, he has written for The New York Times, Rolling Stone and Bleacher Report and joined the Sun-Times in 2013.

Home/Football