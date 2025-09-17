Former Illini Pat Bryant Launches Pro Journey With First Two Receptions
Every great journey begins with a single step – or maybe in the case of Pat Bryant, a couple of small ones.
On Sunday, Bryant – Illinois' former star receiver and a key catalyst in the Illini's sensational 2024 run – made his first two receptions as a professional. In Denver's 29-28 loss at Indianapolis, Bryant finished with two catches for 18 yards.
The pro journey begins for Pat Bryant
After an opening week in which Bryant, the Broncos' third-round pick in last spring's NFL Draft, saw the field but didn't crack the stat sheet, Week 2 turned out to be his coming-out party: a 12-yarder and a 6-yarder against the Colts.
And if a couple of midfield dink-and-dunk grabs over the course of an early-season game doesn't wow you, consider the implications: Bryant got open on quick slants on second-and-9 and third-and-6 to create a connection with Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and convert receptions for first downs. Not only is that arguably his best role, but it's definitely one that needs filling in Denver.
Will Pat Bryant start for Denver?
Not yet, it seems. When the Broncos released their Week 3 depth chart Wednesday, Courtland Sutton was listed at WR1 and Marvin Mims at WR2. Even reserve Troy Franklin, who has 12 receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown in Denver's first two games, appears to have a leg up over Bryant for now.
But it's impossible not to like Bryant's chances of climbing the depth chart in the future. He is a sure-handed chains-mover, a red-zone threat and an excellent blocker – skills that translate to any offense, but especially that of the Broncos. At worst, he should continue to get repetitions (his targets rose from zero in Week 1 to three in Week 2) in three- and four-receiver sets and in a rotational role throughout his rookie season.
Other Illini receivers headed to the NFL Draft?
As of Sept. 1, no Illinois receiver appeared on Pro Football Focus' 2026 Big Board (where a player identified is a decent indicator of likely NFL interest). But Hank Beatty undoubtedly improved his stock in the first three weeks of the college season, and Justin Bowick, Hudson Clement and Malik Elzy all appear to have at least fringe potential in the pros if and when one of them can get their hooks into a meaty, consistent role with the Illini.
In fact, a lack of star wattage or eye-popping production hasn't precluded Illinois receivers from carving out careers in the pros in recent years. Casey Washington (an Atlanta sixth-round pick in 2024) and Isaiah Williams (undrafted in 2024 and currently with the New York Jets) are hanging on in the NFL, while Malik Turner – who tore up the UFL last season – is now in his third stint with San Francisco (currently on the practice squad).