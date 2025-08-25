Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Wide Receiver Malik Elzy
Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini junior wide receiver Malik Elzy. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart.
Malik Elzy | Wide receiver | Junior | No. 8
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
High school: Simeon
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 225 pounds
Scouting report
A dominant physical presence, Elzy is athletic – vertically, laterally and in a straight line – with a muscular frame. He has an explosive first step off the line of scrimmage, can beat defenders on fly routes and is a sharp enough route runner to create space on quick outs and double moves.
Perhaps Illinois’ most potential-packed pass-catching asset in the red zone, Elzy has the advantage in every jump-ball situation. Although he can get to balls outside of his frame, he rarely needs to, as he bullies defensive backs with his body and active hands, creating the space necessary to go up and make a play on a ball nearly unimpeded.
As the top option to take over the production of Pat Bryant, Elzy has drawn plenty of comparisons to the former Illini great – but they are fairly different players. Although they each thrive in similar situations, Elzy is more physical (225 pounds, to Bryant’s 200 pounds), while Bryant is a sharper technician. And for Elzy to even near Bryant’s production, he will need to take a step forward as a threat on quick-hitters (slants, digs, outs, curls, etc.). At this stage, he just needs to prove that he can consistently put all the pieces together.
Experience
Elzy came to Champaign as a four-star recruit out of Chicago Simeon (No. 48 wide receiver in the class of 2023, per 247Sports' composite rankings) and made an impression from the jump. As a freshman, Elzy played in nine games, recording five receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown.
As a sophomore last year, Elzy was stuck behind Bryant on the depth chart for Illinois’ top spot on the outside, but he filled in where he could, reeling in four receptions for 77 yards and one touchdown. He was a little banged up at times in 2024, and in the falll he was nursing a hamstring injury that he seemed to fully recover from in the days leading up to the opener against Western Illinois.
Year
Team
Games
Receptions
Receiving Yards
Receiving TDs
2024
Illinois
10
4
77
1
2023
Illinois
9
5
52
1
Media highlights
What they're saying
“I think he’s improved in his confidence and understanding and knowledge of the offense, which again allows his natural abilities … I think it’s clicked with him,” said Illini offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. in mid-August on Elzy’s growth over the offseason.
2025 outlook
Along with Bryant, Illinois lost starting wide receiver Zakhari Franklin in the offseason, and now needs to land on the right combination of players to replace their production. As an X receiver similar to Bryant, Elzy appears to be the favorite choice to fill that spot – although coach Bret Bielema recently clarified that nothing is set in stone just yet at wide receiver.
Still, if Elzy can make headway in his ability to be an option in short-passing situations, he could quickly help fill a massive role for the Illini. Even if he doesn't manage to grab the position with both hands, Elzy figures to be a top-four wideout on the depth chart and earn more snaps (and subsequently targets) than at any previous point in his Illini career.