Illinois Football 2025 Scouting Report: Wide Receiver Hudson Clement
Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2025 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini junior wide receiver Hudson Clement. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart.
Hudson Clement | Wide receiver | Junior | No. 13
Hometown: Martinsburg, West Virginia
High school: Martinsburg
Transfer schools: West Virginia
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 215 pounds
Scouting report
Clement's size and speed aren't at the high end of elite, but they are very good – especially when combined with his other skills, as well as his instincts and experience. He is extremely physical against press coverage and will deliver a blow on his man to create space or slip by with his burst and agility. His hands are excellent, and he has shown the consistent ability to make difficult receptions and catches in traffic.
Clement doesn't routinely create a ton of separation vertically or out of his cuts, but he runs good routes and pulls in everything he gets his hands – or even a hand – on. He can beat man or zone, is a weapon around the goal line and works exceptionally well in tight spaces, creating opportunities off the rub, separating from man-to-man defenders with his hands and showing impressive body control on back-shoulder throws. A lot to like here – and it shouldn't surprise that Clement was the No. 2-ranked receiver in the portal, according to PFF.
Experience
Clement's story, which may be unfamiliar to some Illini fans, is now local lore around Williamsburg – and probably the reason his transfer was met with such animosity. A former walk-on who made good, earned a scholarship, delivered a big 2024 season and was followed to West Virginia by younger brother Murphy, Hudson chose to move on to Illinois (and was joined by Murphy) in the offseason.
The 2021 Randy Moss Award winner (awarded to the best high school receiver in West Virginia), Clement scored 23 touchdowns as a senior. After walking on at WVU, he took a redshirt season and began producing right away in his first season of action in 2023. Clement has two years of eligibility remaining.
Year
Team
Games
Receptions
Receiving yards
Receiving TDs
2024
West Virginia
12
51
741
5
2023
West Virginia
11
22
480
4
Media highlights
What they're saying
"He can do a lot of things that Pat Bryant did. The biggest thing is just getting him caught up on the offense. My room is the one room where we don't have a lot of returning players, and so Coach [Barry] Lunney has put a lot on our guys to learn the install and figure it out. So once he figures out what he's doing, he'll be really good," Illinois wide receivers coach Justin Stepp said of Hudson Clement in the spring.
2025 outlook
Considered an important recruiting get for the Illini this past offseason, Clement didn't immediately separate himself from his competitors for the two wide receiver openings in the offense. But he was pushing all the right buttons with the coaching staff by the end of preseason practices – even if coach Bret Bielema wasn't ready to commit to anyone as his starters with little more than a week before Illinois' opener.
In any case, Clement will play – a lot. He can work outside in the slot, excels on downfield routes, in the red zone and anytime someone needs to get on the other side of the sticks for a catch on third down. And although he is one of the least experienced receivers in coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.'s offense, he has more receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns than anyone on Illinois' roster – and it isn't close. Expect him to secure a starting role and possibly emerge as quarterback Luke Altmyer's go-to option.