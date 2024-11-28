Four-Star LB Cam Thomas Names Top Six Schools, Includes Illinois
On Wednesday morning, class of 2026 four-star linebacker Cam Thomas revealed his top six schools, including the Illinois.
Thomas, listed at 6-foot-2 and 217 pounds, hails from West Chester Township, Ohio, and attends Lakota West High School. Thomas, who has 26 Division I offers, has narrowed his list of possibilities to six schools: Illinois, Oregon, Michigan, Indiana, West Virginia and Kentucky.
According to 247 Sports, Thomas does not have a Crystal Ball projection but told recruiting insider Allen Trieu he will not make a decision until the timing is right. He intends to commit next summer.
"I've had great communication with all my top six," Thomas told Trieu. "I do plan on visiting a couple schools during bowl season to check out a practice and continue building that relationship. In the spring, I'll take as many official visits as I can to really see everything and everyone at once."
Illinois' 2026 recruiting class is currently ranked 46th by 247 Sports. Its lone commit to date is Michael Clayton, a three-star quarterback who pledged earlier this month.
Thomas took an unofficial game-day visit to Champaign in October, when he watched Illinois beat Purdue in overtime.
The Firebirds' varsity football season ended last weekend, when they lost in the Region 4 postseason to St. Xavier, 16-13. Lakota West finished its season 11-2.
Thomas had a stellar statistical year as a junior. He finished the season with 74 tackles, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception, earning a spot on the Southwest Ohio Division I All-Defense Team. He is currently projected as the state's top outside linebacker in his class.