3 Key Stats from Illinois Football vs. Rutgers (Week 13)

Diving into the digits that helped decide the outcome of the Illini's 38-31 escape act in Piscataway, New Jersey

Jackson Langendorf

Nov 23, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) gains yards after catch during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) gains yards after catch during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
No. 24 Illinois (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten) put together a weird, wild, wondrous fourth-quarter rally Saturday in Piscataway, New Jersey, to walk away with a 38-31 road victory over Rutgers (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten).

Behind a balanced attack (249 passing yards and 182 rushing), the offense carried the Illini to a win, scoring 23 fourth-quarter points and delivering when the defense couldn't quite finish the job.

Meanwhile, Illinois gave up more than 200 yards to the rushing duo over Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis and running back Kyle Monangai, but it largely bottled up Kaliakmanis as a passer, holding him to a 50.0 percent completion rate and just 174 passing yards.

While the aforementioned numbers certainly impacted the outcome, none of the figures were more important in determining the final score than the three digits below:

74

Quarterback Luke Altmyer finished with 249 passing yards and two touchdowns, but he completed only 12 of 26 passes (46.1 percent) and found it a relative struggle to consistently connect with receivers. On the ground, however, Altmyer was phenomenal, finishing with 74 yards and a score on 11 carries – including a 30-yard touchdown scamper late in the fourth on an option read that seemed to fool all 11 Rutgers defenders and gave the Illini their first lead of the game. 

197

The man, the myth, the legend: Receiver Pat Bryant put together one of the best single-game performances in Illinois football history with seven receptions, a career-high 197 yards and a glaringly important touchdown. The score – a go-ahead 40-yard TD on fourth-and-13 with four seconds remaining – will forever be etched in the memories of the Illini faithful.

11

After playing with discipline and maturity all year as one of the Big Ten's least-penalized teams through 10 games, the Illini were called for 11 penalties against Rutgers. Those flags translated to 93 yards of negative offense, constantly stifling Illinois drives and extending those of the Scarlet Knights, who maintained a lead in the game for 58 minutes as a result.

Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Jackson is a University of Illinois student, an aspiring statistician and longtime follower of Illini athletics.

