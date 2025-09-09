Looking Ahead: How Illinois Football's Next Five Opponents Fared in Week 2
After taking apart Western Illinois in its season opener, Illinois put together quite the encore, taking down a stellar Duke squad on the road. Now, the Illini turn their attention to their final non-conference opponent of 2025: Western Michigan. Then, it’ll be off to Bloomington for a matchup with Indiana to start off Illinois’ Big Ten slate. Below, we take the temperatures of the Broncos and Hoosiers, as well as the Illini’s next three opponents, to forecast what they may come up against.
Western Michigan
How the Broncos looked in Week 2
Western Michigan fell to 0-2 after losing 23-6 to Michigan State in Week 1 and dropping a home game to North Texas in overtime, 33-30.
Quarterback Broc Lowry failed to surpass 100 passing yards (only 10 pass attempts) as the Broncos lived on the ground, clocking a whopping 57 run plays. On the flip side, Western Michigan gave up 6.1 yards per carry to North Texas’ rushing attack, while Mean Green QB Drew Mestemaker went for 224 yards and two scores through the air.
Indiana
How the Hoosiers looked in Week 2
After a somewhat disheartening 27-14 win over Old Dominion in Week 1, Indiana looked more like a top-25 team last week, blasting Kennesaw State 56-9 as quarterback Fernando Mendoza went for 245 yards and four touchdowns. The rushing attack added 316 yards and found pay dirt three times, while the defense forced a pair of turnovers.
USC
How the Trojans looked in Week 2
Similar to Indiana, USC has been playing a light schedule, to say the least. The Trojans followed up their 60-point Week 1 win with a 39-point victory over Georgia Southern. Quarterback Jayden Maiava continues to look fantastic (412 yards and four touchdowns), as does the USC ground game (309 yards and four scores) – though the defense did give up 20 to Georgia Southern. Still, not much to see here other than the Trojans pounding on lesser opponents.
Purdue
How the Boilermakers looked in Week 2
It may be a new era in West Lafayette, but so far it’s more of the same. Purdue gave up an inexplicable 14 points in the first quarter to FCS opponent Southern Illinois. On the bright side, the Boilermakers held the Salukis to only three more points over the final three quarters. Still, a 34-17 win over an FCS team is hardly encouraging.
Ohio State
How the Buckeyes looked in Week 2
After knocking off then-No. 1 Texas to kick off its 2025 season, the reigning national champions naturally had no trouble against Grambling State. The Buckeyes won 70-0, and quarterback Julian Sayin went for 306 yards and four touchdowns, with just one incompletion (though it was in interception). The Ohio State defense also impressed, holding the Tigers to just 166 total yards. (The Buckeyes outgained Grambling 651 yards to 166.)