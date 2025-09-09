Illini now

Looking Ahead: How Illinois Football's Next Five Opponents Fared in Week 2

The Illini have one remaining non-Big Ten matchup – Western Michigan – before it's go time. Here, we take the temps of their next five foes.

Jackson Langendorf

Indiana's Mikail Kamara (6) and Aiden Fisher (4) celebrate a sack of Kennesaw State's Amari Odom (2) during the Indiana versus Kennesaw State Big Ten football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.
Indiana's Mikail Kamara (6) and Aiden Fisher (4) celebrate a sack of Kennesaw State's Amari Odom (2) during the Indiana versus Kennesaw State Big Ten football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
After taking apart Western Illinois in its season opener, Illinois put together quite the encore, taking down a stellar Duke squad on the road. Now, the Illini turn their attention to their final non-conference opponent of 2025: Western Michigan. Then, it’ll be off to Bloomington for a matchup with Indiana to start off Illinois’ Big Ten slate. Below, we take the temperatures of the Broncos and Hoosiers, as well as the Illini’s next three opponents, to forecast what they may come up against.

Western Michigan

Western Michigan's Tate Hallock celebrates his interception for a touchdown against Michigan State during the fourth quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How the Broncos looked in Week 2

Western Michigan fell to 0-2 after losing 23-6 to Michigan State in Week 1 and dropping a home game to North Texas in overtime, 33-30.

Quarterback Broc Lowry failed to surpass 100 passing yards (only 10 pass attempts) as the Broncos lived on the ground, clocking a whopping 57 run plays. On the flip side, Western Michigan gave up 6.1 yards per carry to North Texas’ rushing attack, while Mean Green QB Drew Mestemaker went for 224 yards and two scores through the air.

Indiana

Sep 6, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Kellan Wyatt (13) and defensive back Louis Moore (7) celebrate after forcing a turnover during the second half against the Kennesaw State Owls at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

How the Hoosiers looked in Week 2

After a somewhat disheartening 27-14 win over Old Dominion in Week 1, Indiana looked more like a top-25 team last week, blasting Kennesaw State 56-9 as quarterback Fernando Mendoza went for 245 yards and four touchdowns. The rushing attack added 316 yards and found pay dirt three times, while the defense forced a pair of turnovers.

USC

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) carries the ball down the field for a touchdown in the second half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

How the Trojans looked in Week 2

Similar to Indiana, USC has been playing a light schedule, to say the least. The Trojans followed up their 60-point Week 1 win with a 39-point victory over Georgia Southern. Quarterback Jayden Maiava continues to look fantastic (412 yards and four touchdowns), as does the USC ground game (309 yards and four scores) – though the defense did give up 20 to Georgia Southern. Still, not much to see here other than the Trojans pounding on lesser opponents.

Purdue

Sep 6, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) throws the ball before Southern Illinois Salukis defensive end Donnie Wingate (9) can tackle him during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

How the Boilermakers looked in Week 2

It may be a new era in West Lafayette, but so far it’s more of the same. Purdue gave up an inexplicable 14 points in the first quarter to FCS opponent Southern Illinois. On the bright side, the Boilermakers held the Salukis to only three more points over the final three quarters. Still, a 34-17 win over an FCS team is hardly encouraging.

Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Brandon Inniss (1) runs past Grambling State Tigers defensive back Quintin Talley (0) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How the Buckeyes looked in Week 2

After knocking off then-No. 1 Texas to kick off its 2025 season, the reigning national champions naturally had no trouble against Grambling State. The Buckeyes won 70-0, and quarterback Julian Sayin went for 306 yards and four touchdowns, with just one incompletion (though it was in interception). The Ohio State defense also impressed, holding the Tigers to just 166 total yards. (The Buckeyes outgained Grambling 651 yards to 166.)

Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024. He can be followed and reached on X @jglangendorf.

