How to Watch: Illinois Football vs. UAB in Week 1

On Thursday, Illinois football is set to open its 2026 campaign against Group of Six squad UAB, which is now under the direction of head coach Alex Mortensen. The Illini hope to break in a bunch of new players starters and begin answering questions surrounding all the changes from a transition-heavy offseason. Here's our full viewer guide:

How to Watch: Illinois vs. UAB

Day and time: Thursday, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. CT

Venue: Gies Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois

TV/Stream: Big Ten Network (BTN)

Listen: WDWS-AM 1400 and WDWS-FM 93.9 (Champaign)

WLS-AM 890 (Chicago)

Illini Sports Network affiliates (other local markets)

Fighting Illini Mobile App

SiriusXM 175/231

SXM App

Gameday. We’ve been waiting for this. pic.twitter.com/gVx72r9kmK — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) September 3, 2026

Odds and ends

lllinois vs. UAB all time: 0-0

Streak: N/A

Last meeting: N/A

By the numbers

Team 2025 record PPG PPG allowed 3rd down success % 3rd down % allowed Red zone scoring % Red zone scoring % allowed TOs Opposing TOs UAB 4-8 26.4 38.3 46.4 48.3 79.5 90.2 1.8 0.8 Illinois 9-4 29.4 23.6 42.1 45.0 85.7 87.0 0.8 1.2

The numbers tell a compelling story, specifically in two categories: 1) the turnover battle and 2) the red zone. Starting with the former, the Illini were highly protective of possessions in 2025, coughing up just 11 turnovers on the year.

Meanwhile, UAB committed almost two turnovers per game (21 on the season), and new starting quarterback Ryder Burton was the main culprit. He attempted just 98 passes on the year but threw five interceptions. Expect the Illini to pick off Burton at least once (if not multiple times) in the opener.

As for the red-zone percentage, the Blazers’ 2025 opponents scored on more than 90 percent of their trips inside 20 yards – and foes found the end zone on 76.5 percent of those occasions.

Pick to click

Dec 30, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Aidan Laughery (21) runs with the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In early-season matchups, power conference squads tend to have a field day on the ground. And with Illinois facing a UAB club that allowed 191.6 rushing yards per game on 4.6 yards per carry and a whopping 31 rushing touchdowns in 2025, the Illini running back duo of Ca’Lil Valentine and Aidan Laughery may be poised for a historic performance.

With Laughery’s blazing straight-line speed and subsequent home-run ability, we’ll lean in his direction for the most production of any Illinois back in Week 1. Expect Laughery to pick up chunk plays all night long before breaking one loose in the second half as he cruises to a 100-yard night.

Illinois on SI preview

Illinois running back Ca'Lil Valentine (5) is grabbed by Tennessee linebacker Jadon Perlotte (27) in the fourth quarter of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game on Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This shouldn’t be the Week 1 slaughter-fest we saw to open the 2025 campaign a year ago (when the Illini knocked off FCS opponent Western Illinois 52-3), but it may not be far off.

Illinois figures to lean on its ground attack to trample UAB’s porous defense, while slowly working new quarterback Katin Houser into easy reads and getting him comfortable, not-too-strenuous in-game experience within the Illini system.

Defense will be the most volatile side of the ball for the Illini. Is the relatively undersized defensive line still able to wreak havoc and dominate from a one-on-one perspective against a non-Big Ten offensive line? We know the secondary will carry its weight, but the second level is also a question mark.

Regardless, even if UAB moves the ball better than expected, Illinois should stifle enough drives and turn the Blazers over on a few more. Don’t be surprised if this is a closer-than-predicted matchup for a quarter or even a full half. But by the final buzzer, there should be a healthy distance between these two squads on the scoreboard.