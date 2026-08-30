Illinois Football 2026 Scouting Report: Running Back Aidan Laughery

Illinois on SI is delivering scouting reports for each of the key players on the Illini football team's 2026 roster. Below, we present our breakdown of Illini senior running back Aidan Laughery. We will add more as other on-field contributors emerge during the season. Find our scouting reports of other Illinois players by searching in your favorite browser or clicking in our projected depth chart.

Aidan Laughery | Running Back | Senior | No. 21

Hometown: Gibson City, Illinois



High school: Gibson CIty-Melvin-SIbley



Height: 5-foot-11



Weight: 200 pounds

Scouting report

Laughery brings a well-rounded skill set to the Illinois backfield, combining quick acceleration, vision and enough physicality to create some yards after contact. At 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, he has the compact build to work a bit between the tackles while still possessing the burst to turn an opening into an explosive play.

His best trait may be his feel as a runner. Laughery is patient enough to allow blocks to develop but can quickly plant his foot and accelerate once a crease opens. He is particularly effective when he can make one decisive cut and get downhill, rather than spending too much time moving laterally behind the line of scrimmage.

Laughery isn't exactly a scatback, but he typically comes off the field in power and goal-line situations. He has enough size and power to fall forward when tackled, but he isn't the type to create his own hole or bull his way through multiple defenders. He's a decent dump-off option but otherwise hasn't been heavily involved in the passing game.

Experience

Laughery has spent his entire college career at Illinois after arriving from nearby Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in 2022. After seeing limited action during his first two seasons, his role expanded considerably in 2024.

Laughery responded with his best college season, rushing for 589 yards and four touchdowns on just 97 attempts. His biggest performance came against Northwestern at Wrigley Field, where he exploded for a career-high 172 rushing yards and three touchdowns on only 12 carries.

Laughery entered 2025 as one of Illinois' primary options at running back but dealt with injuries throughout the season. He appeared in nine games and made three starts, finishing with 382 rushing yards and three touchdowns. When healthy, he flashed his big-play ability, rushing for 101 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries in the opener against Western Illinois before closing the season with a team-high 77 yards in Illinois' Music City Bowl win over Tennessee.

Year Team Games Carries Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Catches Receiving yards Receiving TDs 2022 Illinois 1 3 9 0 0 0 0 2023 Illinois 9 16 81 1 2 24 0 2024 Illinois 12 97 589 4 9 32 0 2025 Illinois 9 75 382 3 9 54 0

Media highlights

What they're saying

Illinois running backs coach Tyron Wheatley on how Laughery and Ca'Lil Valentine complement one another:

"Aidan with the sheer power, the speed, the burst, and they really complement each other and they have a truly [profound] respect for one another."

#Illini running backs coach Tyrone Wheatley on how Ca'Lil Valentine and Aidan Laughery complement each other:



"They're the Yin and Yang."



"Ca'Lil is smooth, he has a glide about him... almost Alvin Kamara-esque."



"Aidan with the sheer power, the speed, the burst... really… pic.twitter.com/DehNmWQADl — Tristan Thomas (@TristanThomasTV) April 18, 2026

2026 outlook

Laughery is entering his final season at Illinois with a chance to take on his biggest role yet. His efficiency and big-play ability have already been established, but availability will be key after injuries limited him in 2025. If he can stay healthy, he has the experience and skill set to become one of Illinois' most dependable and productive offensive weapons.

Now a fifth-year senior and team captain, Laughery will also be counted on as a veteran presence for the Illini. Having been part of back-to-back successful seasons in Champaign, his experience will be especially valuable for an Illinois team entering 2026 with scores of new personnel and plenty of questions to answer.