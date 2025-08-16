Illini now

Circle These Dates: The Matchups That Will Define Illinois' 2025 Season

The Illini have a favorable schedule in 2025, but they will play several pivotal games that are not to be missed

Edward Blair II

Nov 16, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois fighting Illini players take the field against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois fighting Illini players take the field against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

It has been years since Illinois entered a football season carrying this kind of weight. A top-15 spot in the AP poll, 16 returning starters and Bret Bielema steering the ship in his fifth season – it all points to a program ready to make serious noise. The opportunity is here. Whether the Illini can cash in is the question.

Early measuring stick

The season opener against Western Illinois on August 29 should be a comfortable start and give the Illini a chance to break in new contributors. The first real test comes a week later at Duke. The Blue Devils bring back quarterback Grayson Loftis from an 8–5 team, and that makes this one of those early games that can set the tone for the months ahead. Illinois will finish non-conference play Sept. 13 with Western Michigan at Memorial Stadium, another chance to sharpen execution and find rhythm before Big Ten play.

Conference battles

Big Ten play begins Sept. 20 at Indiana, followed by a trip to Purdue. Neither opponent is peaking right now, but anyone who pays attention to this league knows road wins are never freebies. If Illinois wants to stay in the hunt, it can’t afford to stumble here. Take care of business in Bloomington and West Lafayette, and suddenly 5–0 looks realistic heading into October. That kind of start would put the Illini right in the middle of the Big Ten title conversation.

Fighting Illini Vs Purdue
Oct 12, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9 hurdles Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Kyndrich Breedlove (10) in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

October spotlight

Homecoming brings USC to town on Sept. 27, and Lincoln Riley’s offense will give Illinois’ secondary plenty to handle. But the real headliner comes Oct. 11, when Ohio State rolls into Champaign. That one sold out months in advance, and it’s not hard to see why. The Buckeyes are loaded again, with TreVeyon Henderson in the backfield and Carnell Tate emerging as their next big-play receiver alongside Jeremiah Smith. Illinois then gets a bye before flying to Washington on Oct. 25. By then, we’ll know much more about this group, and that trip could carry real weight in the playoff picture.

Down the stretch

November decides whether Illinois is a feel-good story or a true contender. Rutgers and Maryland are winnable, but Wisconsin on Nov. 22 looms large. Illinois hasn’t won in Madison since 2002, and breaking that streak would send a powerful message. The regular season ends Nov. 29 against Northwestern, and depending on how the standings shake out, that rivalry clash could shape postseason positioning.

Fighting Illini Vs Wisconsin
Oct 21, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) runs with the ball during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

More from Illinois on Sports Illustrated:

Illinois Football Offers Class of 2027 Offensive Tackle Davis Seaman

Two Doak Walker Candidates? What It Says About Illinois' Offense

Former Illini Jer'Zhan Newton Shines in Washington Commanders' Preseason Opener

Illinois Football Seeking to Flip Wisconsin Class of 2026 Commit Jack Janda

Illinois Stat of the Day: The Best Experience Edge in College Football

Published
Edward Blair II
EDWARD BLAIR II

A versatile play-by-play announcer and on-camera presence, Edward has worked for FOX Sports coming from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail University. A member of the National Association Of Black Journalists.

Home/Football