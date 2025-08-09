Former Illini Jer'Zhan Newton Shines in Washington Commanders' Preseason Opener
Jer'Zhan Newton had a strong rookie campaign last year after the Washington Commanders selected him in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. On Saturday, the former Illinois defensive lineman made an immediate impact in 2025 in the Commanders' preseason opener against the New England Patriots with three total tackles, a stuff, a sack and a forced fumble.
Washington didn't play its starters, but New England did, and Newton played well in his limited snaps. Newton is currently listed as a backup on Washington's depth chart, but he started the final 11 games last season, and if all goes well this preseason, he very well could move into the Commanders' lineup as a mainstay.
The 22-year-old Newton finished last season with 44 total tackles, seven stuffs, two sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass deflection, and pundits have tabbed the former Illini defensive force as a potential breakout candidate for his sophomore NFL season.
Newton, recognized as one of the top Big Ten defenders since the turn of the century, was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year and an All-American in 2023 – his final season in Champaign. He recorded 52 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss,7.5 sacks and a nation-best four blocked kicks.
2025 NFL outlook for Jer'Zhan Newton
Just as he did at Illinois, Newton seemed to get better each week in Washington last year – especially after Josh Allen went down with a torn pectoral muscle, opening the door for a bigger role. Newton played his best football in December during the end of the regular season, then logged meaningful snaps during the postseason.
Newton's days as a role player could be coming to an end. He has the size and speed to be a productive NFL starting defensive tackle, plus the versatility to play across the line in different scenarios. With a defensive guru as his head coach (Dan Quinn), Newton figures to be put in positions to make the most of his abilities in the days ahead in Washington.