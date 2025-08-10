Illinois Football Offers Class of 2027 Offensive Tackle Davis Seaman
The work never stops. Even as the dust settles on another college football recruiting period cycle – as much as it can, anyway – Illinois coach Bret Bielema and his staff aren't standing around admiring their handiwork in putting together a top class of 2026.
On Saturday, the Illini started making inroads on the next class, as Davis Seaman, an offensive tackle from Columbus, Ohio (Bishop Watterson), announced on his X social media account that he had received an offer from the Illini.
Who is David Seaman?
Seaman is about to enter his junior year at Bishop Watterson after helping lead the Eagles to an undefeated season and an OHSAA Division III state championship in 2024, his sophomore season. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds by 247Sports (which doesn't yet have Seaman rated), he has since grown to 6-foot-5 and 265.
Although Seaman had just one offer from a Power 4 school before Saturday (Iowa State), they figure to start piling up soon enough. As a sophomore, Seaman was a road grader at the point of attack who also happened to move his feet well on pull blocks and in pass protection. He gave up zero sacks in 2024, and he also played defensive end on the other side of the ball. (Take a look at his highlights below and you'll even see him move effectively in zone-drop coverage.)
How would Seaman fit with the Illini?
Seaman exchanged direct messages with Illinois on SI on Saturday, noting that he hasn't yet visited Illinois' Champaign campus but he plans to this fall. Asked his opinion on what stands out about the program so far, he wrote, "I love the strong football culture."
As much as it's possible to project any rising high school sophomore offensive lineman at all, let alone 3-4 years down the line when he's most likely to come into his own with his college program, Seaman certainly has the frame and power potential to play on the edge of an offensive front. At left tackle? If he can maintain his foot quickness while adding bulk and continuing to build strength, it's certainly a possibility.
The Illini return all five starters up front – four seniors and one junior – in 2025, so an entirely new offensive line group will have come and gone by the time Seaman is likely ready to push for meaningful reps and a starting role in Champaign. But if he continues on his current development arc, Bielema and the Illini will almost certainly be glad to have Seaman, if and when that time comes.