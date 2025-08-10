Illini now

Illinois Stat of the Day: The Best Experience Edge in College Football

The Illini return their starting quarterback and entire offensive line from last season, but that's just the beginning of what they bring back

Jason Langendorf

Nov 16, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Xavier Scott (14) and Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Torrie Cox Jr. (5) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
For years, Illinois football had tread water, occasionally catching a wave and swimming forward with the tide – but just as often struggling to keep its head above water.

That was before the arrival of coach Bret Bielema, who helped lift the Illini's win total in each of his first two seasons, and then, after a dip in 2023, transformed what many thought could be achieved in Champaign with a 10-win season in 2024.

It couldn't have happened, though, without the contributions, growth and lumps taken by a young group of Illini who received their chances earlier than they might have with a more established program. With so many of them back for another run this fall – the vast majority of them game-tested seniors and juniors – Illinois has an advantage over every other school in the Big Ten, and even all but one other FBS team across the country.

Illinois Stat of the Day: 16 returning starters

Bielema and the Illini officially bring back 16 starters from last year's regular-season squad (and 18 from their Citrus Bowl-winning lineup), which ties Arizona State and Clemson for the most in college football this fall.

FBS program

Returning starters

Arizona State

16

Clemson

16

Illinois

16

Texas A&M

15

The number matters, but so do the identities of the returners themselves – including quarterback Luke Altmyer, all five offensive linemen, star linebacker Gabe Jacas and defensive back Xavier Scott. For a team that won 10 games and finished on a four-game win streak last season, that sort of stability bodes exceptionally well for 2025.

"I have a coaching staff that retains my offensive, defensive and special teams coordinators for the last three years," Bielema said during Big Ten Media Days back in July. "I have the starting quarterback from the last three years. Those are the things that get me excited."

Bret Bielema speaks at Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas
Jul 22, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Illinois head coach Bret Bielema speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

What the number means for 2025

Turnover in college football has never been higher. But experience doesn't just come at a premium – it has been proven to win games. Stocked with returning experience at key spots (particularly quarterback, where the poised Altmyer will play a major role in dictating just how far the Illini go) and bolstered by stability in its staff and system, Illinois has reason to believe that 2025 can be the year it breaks through into the College Football Playoff and perhaps establish itself as an annual FBS power.

JASON LANGENDORF

Jason Langendorf has covered Illinois basketball, football and more for Illinois on SI since October 2024, and has covered Illini sports – among other subjects – for 30 years. A veteran of ESPN and Sporting News, he has published work in The Guardian, Vice, Chicago Sun-Times and many other outlets. He is currently also the U.S. editor at BoxingScene and a judge for the annual BWAA writing awards. He can be followed and reached on X and Bluesky @JasonLangendorf.

