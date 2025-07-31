Illinois Football's Week 4 Matchup at Indiana Sells Out: What it Means
Here’s a shocking stat: In the past 35 years, Illinois and Indiana have played two games in which both teams finished that season over .500 (1990 and 2007, for those interested). Come to think of it, the stat isn't all that surprising. Competitiveness in a Big Ten dominated by Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State is a touch-and-go prospect, and on the rare occasions when both the Illini and Hoosiers beat the odds, they weren’t even necessarily scheduled to meet up.
But with Illinois' Bret Bielema and Indiana's Curt Cignetti turning success into an expectation, it appears football fans will be treated to more frequent entertaining battles, with far-reaching repercussions, between the two programs. This September, the Illini and Hoosiers will meet in each team’s Big Ten opener, in the first opportunity in some time to see both programs at their peaks, with some even regarding it as the “biggest” game in the history of the rivalry.
Naturally, both fanbases are ecstatic about the upcoming season – evident in the breaking news out of Bloomington: Indiana-Illinois has sold out. Turning the clock back just a few years ago, that would be stunning news to hear. But with Illinois fresh off a 10-3 season that included a Citrus Bowl victory and Indiana on the heels of a magical 11-2 campaign that saw the Hoosiers earn a spot in the College Football Playoff, a sellout between these two programs, in hindsight, should have been a foregone conclusion.
At this point, still a month out from the season opener for both squads, the game appears to be a toss-up that could go either way. The hope for all involved is that by the time September 20 rolls around, both Illinois and Indiana enter with unblemished records, setting the stage for a memorable matchup that could mark the inauguration of a new, far more interesting era of the Illinois-Indiana football series.