Illinois Alum Named to RotoWire All-Big Ten Football Quarter Century Team
You might remember 2020 through 2023 as a bit of a dark time for Illinois football. Although current coach Bret Bielema arrived in 2021 to begin gradually turning the program around, the Illini went 20-25 over that stretch, with just one winning season (in 2022) and little reason to celebrate.
One of the lone exceptions was the career of decorated former Illinois defensive tackle Jer'Zhan "Johnny" Newton. Illini fans might think of those four years as a stretch of time best forgotten, but Rotowire on Wednesday gave them a reason to reminisce when it named Newton to its exclusiveAll-Big Ten Football Quarter Century Team.
To quickly jog your memory: Newton was a Sherman tank in the middle of the Illini defensive front, a two-time All-America selection and 2023 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year as a junior. In that, his final college season, he finished with 52 tackles, 7.5 sacks, nine quarterback hurries and four – four! – blocked kicks.
Consider the company Newton keeps on Rotowire's All-Big Ten Football Quarter Century Team: Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, Michigan State receiver Charles Rogers, Wisconsin offensive tackle Joe Thomas, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, Penn State linebacker James Laurinaitis and Iowa cornerback Desmond King. Technically, Newton is the only Illini who made the cut – but he is joined by former Wisconsin safety Jim Leonhard – now a senior football analyst on Bielema's staff at Illinois.
Newton is still representing for the Illini, having played all 16 games last NFL season as a rookie for the Washington Commanders. He started the final 11 games, collecting 44 tackles (six for a loss), two sacks and a forced fumble by season's end. At 22, Newton will enter the 2025 season as one of the more promising young linemen in the game.