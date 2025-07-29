The Athletic Sets Price Tag on Illinois Football – and Every Other Big Ten Program
Illinois football appears poised for a monster season. The stars have aligned in Champaign for a year that could prove to be full of program firsts. But that’s a double-sided coin. If the Illini are indeed ready to break through with a handful of program records, crack the College Football Playoff field and possibly even battle for a conference title – if not firsts, then once-in-a-blue-moon events – isn't that a bit of indictment of Illinois' relevance on the gridiron?
Well, yes it is. In fact, the Illini have been downright mediocre, all things considered. Since 2001, Illinois has finished a season ranked in the AP poll just twice. Since 2012, the Illini have ended their campaign with a record above .500 on only two occasions – shocking for a Big Ten program practically guaranteed three wins during non-conference play.
So despite Illinois’ success last season and high hopes for the upcoming campaign, the program is a couple worlds away from powerhouse status, let alone being a storied team. In reality, not since the Red Grange days – now a century in the past – have the Illini been a consistent football winner.
Especially given all the excitement leading up to this season, that assessment may come off as harsh. But it’s just a pre-explanation for this nugget: The Athletic, which recently released values of every Power 4 football program, put a price tag of $405 million on Illinois. (Essentially, if the team were for sale, it would cost $405 million.)
And while that may seem to be a hefty chunk of change, it’s not in the same ballpark as a handful of other Big Ten programs, including Penn State ($1.2 billion), USC ($1.4 billion), Michigan ($1.83 billion) and Ohio State ($1.9 billion).
If you're an Illinois fan, it gets worse: The Athletic assigned Northwestern a price tag of $406 million. Northwestern! (On the bright side, Indiana checked in at $386 million.)
Although it will take some time, Illini head coach Bret Bielema has a chance to prove that last season wasn’t an anomaly and the program is in the national spotlight to stay. Who knows? In short order, Illinois football could grow into a billion dollar franchise.