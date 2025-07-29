Illini now

The Athletic Sets Price Tag on Illinois Football – and Every Other Big Ten Program

How expensive would it be to buy the Illini football program? The answer may surprise you.

Jackson Langendorf

Nov 30, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema looks on against Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Illinois football appears poised for a monster season. The stars have aligned in Champaign for a year that could prove to be full of program firsts. But that’s a double-sided coin. If the Illini are indeed ready to break through with a handful of program records, crack the College Football Playoff field and possibly even battle for a conference title – if not firsts, then once-in-a-blue-moon events – isn't that a bit of indictment of Illinois' relevance on the gridiron?

Well, yes it is. In fact, the Illini have been downright mediocre, all things considered. Since 2001, Illinois has finished a season ranked in the AP poll just twice. Since 2012, the Illini have ended their campaign with a record above .500 on only two occasions – shocking for a Big Ten program practically guaranteed three wins during non-conference play.

So despite Illinois’ success last season and high hopes for the upcoming campaign, the program is a couple worlds away from powerhouse status, let alone being a storied team. In reality, not since the Red Grange days – now a century in the past – have the Illini been a consistent football winner.

Especially given all the excitement leading up to this season, that assessment may come off as harsh. But it’s just a pre-explanation for this nugget: The Athletic, which recently released values of every Power 4 football program, put a price tag of $405 million on Illinois. (Essentially, if the team were for sale, it would cost $405 million.)

And while that may seem to be a hefty chunk of change, it’s not in the same ballpark as a handful of other Big Ten programs, including Penn State ($1.2 billion), USC ($1.4 billion), Michigan ($1.83 billion) and Ohio State ($1.9 billion).

If you're an Illinois fan, it gets worse: The Athletic assigned Northwestern a price tag of $406 million. Northwestern! (On the bright side, Indiana checked in at $386 million.)

Although it will take some time, Illini head coach Bret Bielema has a chance to prove that last season wasn’t an anomaly and the program is in the national spotlight to stay. Who knows? In short order, Illinois football could grow into a billion dollar franchise.

Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Kansas basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024.

