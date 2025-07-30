Illini now

Illinois Offensive Tackle J.C. Davis Named to Outland Trophy Watch List

Davis, the highest-graded returning tackle in college football in 2025, is expected to anchor an Illini offensive line returning all five starters

Jason Langendorf

Oct 12, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini offensive lineman J.C. Davis (74) in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
If there is one player on Illinois football's roster who is indispensable to the team but who doesn't get nearly the credit he deserves for his contributions, it's J.C. Davis.

That changed in a meaningful way Tuesday when Davis, the Illini's left tackle, was named to the 2025 Outland Trophy preseason watch list.

The Outland Trophy is awarded annually by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) to college football's best interior lineman, whether on the offensive or defensive side. The FWAA names 50 players to the watch list of the Outland Trophy – the third-oldest award in college football, named after Penn All-American John Outland – in advance of every season. Davis was one of 16 offensive tackles included on this year's list.

Davis, a 6-foot-5, 320-pound senior left tackle, has made 37 consecutive starts (dating back to his sophomore season at New Mexico in 2002). Last season, his first at Illinois after transferring from Albuquerque, Davis was named All-Big Ten third team (coaches) and was an unheralded star of Illinois' 21-14 Citrus Bowl win over South Carolina, in which Davis allowed zero quarterback pressures and graded out as the No. 7 pass-blocking tackle in the postseason, according to Pro Football Focus.

As the blind-side protector of Maxwell Award preseason watch list honoree and quarterback Luke Altmyer, Davis often faces the toughest pass-blocking assignments of any Illini offensive lineman each week – and arguably competes under the highest stakes. He will anchor an offensive line that returns all five starters in the fall.

In fact, the "recruiting" effort to convince Davis to put off an NFL career one more year and return for a final season in Champaign was an enormous offseason win for Illinois. Davis is college football's highest-graded returning tackle (again according to PFF), making him a critical key to the Illini operation in 2025.

