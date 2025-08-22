Illini now

Illinois Football's Bret Bielema Reveals Key Position Battle Still Undecided

The Illini's wide receiver depth chart has yet to fully shake out, but it is starting to show signs of settling

Jackson Langendorf

Dec 31, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Hank Beatty (80) runs the ball after the catch against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
Replacing the production of starting wide receivers Pat Bryant and Zakhari Franklin would be an unenviable task for any program, but it’s one Illinois had to face head-on this offseason. Quarterback Luke Altmyer lost his top two targets from 2024, and will be forced to build new connections with Illinois’ returning wide receivers – none of whom have much collegiate experience under their belts.

And with kickoff just over a week out for the Illini, coach Bret Bielema is still somewhat unsure exactly who Altmyer will be wheeling and dealing to throughout 2025. But he has an idea of how to whittle it down.

“The No. 1 thing that always goes through when you’re talking about wide receiver depth, Bielema said, "is how do him and the quarterback relate."

Illinois' No. 1 and No. 2 receivers

Although Bielema and his staff have yet to decide on the full pecking order, there seems to be a hierarchy developing, with a pair of healthy, returning receivers sitting at the top in Collin Dixon and Hank Beatty – each of whom produced in a notable capacity for the Illini in 2024. As a freshman last year, Dixon reeled in 18 catches for 264 yards, while Beatty (a junior last season) snagged 20 receptions for 294 yards and a score (and also was a demon of a return man on special teams).

“I like the depth of that room," Bielema said. "There’s no doubt in my mind Collin Dixon and Hank Beatty are really at a different level. The rest of those guys are all in a group that’s continued to come along."

Contenders for No. 3 receiver

Malik Elz
Aug 29, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Malik Elzy (8) catches a touchdown in from of Eastern Illinois Panthers defensive back Isaiah Houi (23) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Among the remaining crew, a few players have stood out over the rest, at least in the eyes of Bielema. 

“Malik [Elzy], he was a little banged up, so he’s only been with us three days and he definitely had some moments, some flashes where he looks like a guy ready to take a step forward. [Alex] Capka-Jones has played really, really good.”

Will Dixon and Beatty actually be Altmyer’s top two targets heading into 2025? Can Elzy, once a favorite to grab the baton from Bryant as Illinois' top playmaker at the position, make up ground? And can any of them even sniff, let alone match, the 2025 success of Bryant and Franklin? Fortunately, Illini fans have to wait only eight more days for a glimpse at the answers.

