Why Former Illini Pat Bryant Could Be the Steal of the Denver Broncos' Draft
Most NFL pundits had former Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant getting drafted somewhere between the fourth and seventh rounds back in April, but the Denver Broncos selected him in the third round with the 74th overall pick, and so far during training camp it's looking like a brilliant choice.
In one training camp rep Friday, Bryant was said to have bested arguably the best cornerback in the game in Pat Surtain II in a one-on-one matchup. He has reportedly showcased his athleticism, sharp route-running and sticky hands on multiple occasions in camp.
Obviously, it's too early to be over the moon about Bryant, but the excitement is building around the Broncos' coaching staff – no one more so than head coach Sean Payton. But the fact that Bryant has performed well in training camp is an exceptionally encouraging sign for both the player and franchise. The Broncos have a clear-cut No. 1 wideout in Courtland Sutton, but if all goes well this season, Bryant could quickly become Bo Nix's primary No. 2 option.
Marvin Mims Jr., Devaughn Vele and Troy Franklin each showed flashes of being No. 2 wide receiver material at times last season, but none was consistent enough to earn the role on a permanent basis. And although Bryant is far from a burner on the outside, he has the profile to make an excellent secondary target. With plus size, elite high-pointing skills and a fantastic college resume as a red-zone threat, it isn't unreasonable to imagine him becoming one of the more productive No. 2s in the league.
Bryant will need to perform well in the preseason to earn the trust of Nix and Payton, but in the meantime, things are going as well as could be expected for the former Illinois star.