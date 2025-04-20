Highly Ranked Defensive Back Recruit Withdraws Commitment From Illinois

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Victor Singleton has Flipped his Commitment from Illinois to Texas A&M, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’0 165 CB from Toledo, OH had been Committed to the Fighting Illini since February



No. 6 CB in the ‘26 Class (per On3)https://t.co/j2Hbts1AHw pic.twitter.com/YDWtdfPMx2