Breaking Away: Illinois Running Back Josh McCray Enters Transfer Portal
In an offseason that has seen the Illinois football program coax so many key performers back to campus for a follow-up run to last season's 10-win campaign, odds were that someone would twist the narrative,
But few would have bet on it being Josh McCray.
On Tuesday, McCray, Illinois' lead running back and the 2024 Citrus Bowl MVP, reportedly told On3 that he plans to enter the transfer portal.
The spring transfer portal window will open Wednesday and close after 10 days, on April 25.
McCray had something of a breakout last season, rushing for 609 yards and 10 touchdowns – including a season-high 114 yards and two scores in his most valuable performance in Illinois' 21-17 win over South Carolina in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve. The 6-foot-1, 241-pound senior power back totaled 761 rushing yards and four TDs in his first three seasons at Illinois.
At one press conference last season, coach Bret Bielema choked up when talking about McCray, his first high school recruit as the head man at Illinois.
“Josh has gone through so much that a lot of people don’t have any idea about,” Bielema said. “And he just continues to persevere.”
The affection seemed to be reciprocated.
“Coach B, that’s my dog.” McCray said. “Just knowing that he got my back and I got his back – that just means a lot to me.”
Although McCray shared carries in a committee backfield last season, it's unclear whether he is dissatisfied with his role, seeking more NIL money, simply testing the waters or has other reasons for entering the transfer portal.
Only two weeks ago, McCray told WICS reporter Carson Gourdie that he had no issue sharing the backfield load.
"I don't really look at it as a bad thing," McCray said. “That's a good thing, because at the end of the day, we're running backs. We take beatings. We're getting hit in pass pro, we're getting hit in runs, so it's like, just having extra guys up in there, you can really do a lot.”
Entering the portal doesn't make a McCray departure a lock, but players rarely go through the process (and risk the potential public relations hit) only to return.
In the meantime – and likely moving forward – the Illini can rely on proven producers in Aidan Laughery, Ca'Lil Valentine and Kaden Feagin, who began last season as Illinois' starter and is running again after suffering a season-ending knee injury last October.