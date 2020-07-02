IlliniNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Whitney Mercilus Becomes First Former Illini Player Honored on Big Ten Network All-Decade Team

Matthew Stevens

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Whitney Mercilus becomes the first former Illinois player honored to be selected to the Big Ten Network All-Decade team.

Mercilus, a former Illini defensive end and current Houston Texas pass rusher, was named to the Big Ten Network All-Decade Second Team, the network announced Thursday. Selections to the all-decade teams are being released daily and are honoring players who played in the league from 2010-19. Mercilus was a consensus All-America selection and won the Ted Hendricks Award, given to the nation’s top defensive end, at Illinois in 2011 after one of the best seasons by a defensive player in Fighting Illini history.

Mercilus tied Simeon Rice’s school record for sack in a single season in 2011 with 16, leading the nation in both sack and forced fumbles (nine) while also totaling 22.5 tackles for loss.

Mercilus' list of accolades in 2011 included CFPA National Defensive Performer of the Year, Bronko Nagurski Trophy finalist, and Bednarik Award semifinalist. Mercilus finished one forced fumble away from tying the NCAA record (10, Elvis Dumervil, Louisville, 2005). Mercilus, who was a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten Conference selection in 2011, led the Illini to a victory in the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl over UCLA, the first time in Illinois school history that the program had won bowl games in consecutive seasons.

In his Illinois career, Mercilus finished with 81 tackles, 29.0 TFLs, 18.0 sacks, and 11 forced fumbles. He was drafted 26th overall in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. Mercilus has 50.0 sacks and 63.0 TFLs in eight NFL seasons. Mercilus’ Texas team is scheduled to open the 2020 NFL season at the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 10 in the Thursday Night Football contest that represents a rematch of the previous season’s divisional playoff game.

The Big Ten Network’s first-team All-Decade team defensive linemen were Chase Young of Ohio State), Joey Bosa of Ohio State, J.J. Watt of Wisconsin), and Ryan Kerrigan of Purdue.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Four-Star PF Alex Tchikou Reclassifies To 2020 Class & Names Illini In Final Nine

Alex Tchikou, a French native and current Arizona prospect, had Illinois in his final nine selections after reclassifying to 2020 recruiting class.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO PODCAST: Wednesdays With Wagner - Hosted By Matthew Stevens & Joey Wagner

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated publisher Matthew Stevens and Decatur Herald-Review reporter Joey Wagner hit three topics involving Illinois sports.

Matthew Stevens

Where Is Illini LB Milo Eifler Getting His COVID-19 Info? A Cal-Berkeley Public Health Expert He Calls ‘Mom’

Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler COVID-19 concerns coming from a public health expert in his home state of California. He calls her 'mom'.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens - July 2, 2020

The Illini Now/Sports Illustrated 'Morning Update' with publisher Matthew Stevens gives you a look at the top stories involving Illinois athletics.

Matthew Stevens

COLUMN: Illini LB Milo Eifler Is Trying To Tell Us Something - Will We Listen?

Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler expresses legit concern about playing football during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matthew Stevens

Illini LB Milo Eifler On His Concerns Playing During A COVID-19 Pandemic: 'We're not superheroes'

Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler expressed concern about playing football during the COVID-19 pandemic and his Zoom media conference was postponed by Illini athletics.

Matthew Stevens

REPORT: Illini 2020 Football Opener vs. Illinois State Still On As Scheduled

Illinois State athletics director Larry Lyons told the Bloomington (Ill.) Pantagraph that his conversations with Illinois officials about the 2020 opener have all involved fans in the stands.

Matthew Stevens

VIDEO: Illini Now/SI Morning Update With Matthew Stevens - July 1, 2020

The Illini Now/Sports Illustrated 'Morning Update' with publisher Matthew Stevens gives you a look at the top stories involving Illinois athletics.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Interested in 2021 OL Toby Wilson, Son Of Ohio State Offensive Coordinator

Illinois has begun to look toward the son of a current Big Ten Conference coach to possibly replenish its interior offensive line.

Matthew Stevens

Illini Basketball 2020 Scholarship Player Positional Guide

Illini Now/Sports Illustrated gives you an in-depth look at the basketball scholarship situation broken down by year.

Matthew Stevens