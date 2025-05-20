Illinois Football in the Mix for Four-Star Defensive Line Prospect
Illinois football has been on a tear in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Currently ranked 12th nationally in 247 Sports’ class rankings, the Illini are pushing to climb even higher – and a commitment from standout defensive lineman Cameron McHaney could be the next major step forward.
McHaney, a 6-foot-1, 315-pound force in the trenches, revealed this week that he has narrowed his list of possible schools to five: Illinois, Purdue, Indiana, Louisville and Vanderbilt. The four-star prospect (per On3) plans to announce his decision on July 1.
Originally from Greenwood, Indiana, McHaney began his high school career in the Midwest before transferring to national powerhouse IMG Academy, where he had a breakout junior campaign. He recorded 39 tackles and two sacks while facing some of the top competition in the country. His season vaulted him onto the national recruiting radar in 2024, and he has continued to gain momentum ever since.
McHaney isn’t just a football standout – he’s a well-rounded athlete. As a sophomore, he qualified for the Indiana state track meet in the discus throw, placing 13th. That combination of size, power and explosiveness makes him a particularly intriguing prospect for any program.
The Illini have already secured commitments from three pass rushers in the 2026 class: Parker Crim, Jacob Alexander and Kingston Shaw. Adding McHaney would be the cherry on top of a defensive line haul that already appears to have elite potential.