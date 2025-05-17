Former Illini Receiver Scores Fourth Touchdown in Fourth Straight UFL Game
Former Illinois receiver Malik Turner and the Michigan Panthers are rolling. Michigan clinched a spot in the United Football League (UFL) Conference Championship Game after defeating the Houston Roughnecks 30-18 on Saturday and Turner scored a touchdown for the fourth straight week in the win, keeping the veteran tied for the league lead in receiving touchdowns with four.
Turner scored the first touchdown of Saturday's game near the end of the first quarter and finished the game with a team-high four catches for 40 yards. With two regular-season games remaining, the 29-year-old Turner also leads the Panthers with 35 catches and is second on the team with 334 receiving yards.
We've mentioned it in each of the past three weeks, but if Turner keeps playing at this level, it's probably just a matter of time before an NFL time signs him. Turner has played for seven NFL teams in seven seasons, and if all goes his way, 2025 could bring his eighth.
The Panthers are currently tied with the St. Louis Battlehawks for the best record in the UFL at 6-2 and play again next Saturday at 2:00 p.m. CT against the Birmingham Stallions.