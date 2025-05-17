Illinois Football Target and Four-Star Recruit Sets Commitment Date
It has already been a strong offseason for coach Bret Bielema and the Illinois football program. The Illini are expected to return 16 starters, and their 2026 recruiting class currently ranks No. 11 nationally, according to 247Sports. And it could soon level up yet again.
Four-star athlete Nasir Rankin – an in-state prospect from the class of 2026 – has announced that he'll decide from five finalists which school will receive his commitment on Wednesday.
Rankin, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound standout from Morgan Park in Chicago, is ranked as the second-best player in his class in Illinois and one of the top players in the nation (per 247 Sports). He put up a monster junior season, hauling in 40 catches for 991 yards and 12 touchdowns while also logging time at defensive back. Although he’s a two-way player, Rankin projects as a wide receiver at the next level.
His athleticism isn’t limited to the gridiron. Rankin is also a talented basketball player, and Illinois is the only school recruiting him for both sports – Brad Underwood and the Illini basketball staff have extended him a scholarship offer as well. That unique opportunity could give Illinois a significant edge in Rankin's recruitment.
Rankin’s other top schools include Duke, Nebraska, North Carolina and USC, but the Illini have built strong momentum, especially since Rankin made his official visit to Champaign last month.
If Rankin does commit, he would become the highest-ranked player in Illinois football’s 2026 class – further proof that Bielema’s staff is building something special. Locking down top local talent is crucial for the Illini as they look to establish themselves among the nation’s elite. As Wednesday approaches, all eyes in Champaign will be on Rankin’s decision.