ILLINI GAMEDAY LIVE BLOG: Welcome Back to Big Ten Football

Matthew Stevens

Good evening from the Illini Now/Sports Illustrated home office as the 2020 Big Ten Conference football season begins tonight as Illinois travels to No. 14 Wisconsin for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Illinois is a 20-point road underdog and the last time the Illini won a game by being that much of a road underdog was 2006 when Ron Zook's squad won its first Big Ten Conference game at Michigan State. We're a few hours away from game time with weather conditions via Weather.com in Madison is calling for temperatures in the upper 30s but also wind gusts of 8-10 miles per hour. 

-------------------------

USATSI_15098562

Illinois at No. 14 Wisconsin

Date/time: Saturday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m. CST

Location: Camp Randall Stadium; Madison, Wis.

Surface: Field Turf

Capacity: 80,321 (HOWEVER...Big Ten officials are restricting no fan attendance at the 2020 regular season games. 

Schedule/records: Illinois 6-7 overall, 4-5 Big Ten, 4-8 in 2019; Wisconsin 10-4 overall, 7-2 in Big Ten in 2019.

Series notes: Wisconsin leads the all-time series against Illinois, 42-38-7, and holds a 7-game winning streak over the Illini at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin saw its 9-game win streak over Illinois snapped in last year’s meeting, which the Illini claimed, 24-23, on a James McCourt field goal as time expired. 

TV: BTN

Early line: Wisconsin by 20

--------------

Uniform update: Illinois will be in the stormtrooper look of white helmets with the black block 'I', white jerseys with orange numbers and white pants. I assume Wisconsin will be in white helmets with the red 'W' logo, red jerseys with white letters and white pants.

------------

Injury Update: Wisconsin will be starting quarterback Graham Mertz as Jack Coan suffered a severe right foot injury in early October. 

------------

----------------

