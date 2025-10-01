Matthew Bailey, Justin Bowick and Other Illinois Injured Recovering Quickly
As if the destruction on the field against Indiana in Week 4 wasn't enough to suffer through, Illinois was also broken down physically after the Hoosiers defeat. The most painful blow: the loss of All-Big Ten defensive back Xavier Scott, who may miss the rest of the season after suffering a foot/ankle injury that required surgery.
The game left Illinois nicked up at a number of positions, and although only Scott and outside linebacker Daniel Brown were among the regular contributors declared out for USC in Week 5, the Illini again lost several key players to injuries during game action. The difference on Saturday, of course, was an Illinois win. But more good news followed: On Monday, coach Bret Bielema was encouraged that every player lost or banged up during the Trojans win would be ready to play at Purdue this Saturday (11 a.m. CT, Big Ten Network).
Below is a short update for each injured Illinois player in question this week:
Matthew Bailey
Bailey, who exited the Indiana game early because of a concussion, also sat out some of the USC game (presumably for the same reason, though Bielema didn't specify). In any case, Bailey, a starter at safety for the Illini should be all set for the Purdue game.
"Really, the biggest concern I had was, obviously, Matt Bailey," Bielema said Monday's press conference. "But I think he's going to be more than OK. We haven't practiced yet, but he should be good to go."
Daniel Brown
"Daniel Brown – I know he didn't play the last couple of weeks," Bielema said. "I think he's probably still a week away. There is a chance, but it'll be an outside chance." Brown, who has missed the past three games, seems likely to miss a fourth."
Tanner Heckel
Cornerback Tanner Heckel, one of the heroes of the Duke win, suffered a bruised ego on a couple of plays when he was beaten by USC receiver Makai Lemon. Then again, he wasn't the first and won't be the last. (Lemon has been torching opposing Ten secondaries.) More importantly, the wrist injury Heckel sustained against the Trojans seems to be a non-issue.
"Tanner Heckel is fine," Bielema said. "He's just going to have a taped wrist job here for a little bit."
Aidan Laughery, Justin Bowick and Jaheim Clarke
Running back Aidan Laughery (lower body injury), who was a wild card for USC and wound up playing limited snaps, is expected to be ready for the Boilermakers. Same goes for receiver Justin Bowick, whose undisclosed injury didn't keep him from playing (and scoring) against the Trojans.
Said Bielema: "All the guys that were kind of restricted during the week and cleared – Aidan Laughery, [Justin] Bowick – I'm trying to think; there's probably one more guy. ... Jaheim Clarke went from not being able to do anything to playing 80 snaps. Go figure, right?
"Jaheim actually played a pretty good game. It was a very challenging offense to go against, and I thought he really stepped up to the challenge in a big way."